Lexia PowerUp Literacy Named a Finalist in 2020 SIIA CODiE Awards

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexia Learning, a Rosetta Stone company (NYSE: RST), today announced that its personalized literacy program Lexia® PowerUp Literacy® was chosen as a 2020 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in the Best Reading/Writing/Literature Instructional Solution for Grades 9-12 and Higher Education category.



Developed to address the decades-long gap in reading proficiency across the nation, PowerUp is designed to enhance core English language arts instruction for struggling readers in grades 6–12. Research has shown that PowerUp is up to five times as effective as the average middle school reading intervention. By blending online student-driven instruction with offline teacher-delivered lessons and activities, the program accelerates the development of both fundamental literacy skills and higher-order thinking skills through adaptive learning paths. The instructional program also recently received a “Strong” rating from the independent review organization Evidence for ESSA. The rating means that the program meets federal standards under the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) for demonstrating “Strong Evidence” of efficacy. “Strong evidence” is the highest rating for any intervention, product or program.

One CODiE judge noted that PowerUp “is an excellent product with ease of navigation and instant view of purpose. It was easily identifiable regarding the target audience and what could be accomplished for the student.”

“Recognition in the highly respected CODiE Awards is an honor for all of us at Lexia Learning,” said Lexia President Nick Gaehde. “We work hard every day in the continuation of our promise to improve student achievement by helping educators leverage adaptive blended learning and by simplifying the use of data to drive instruction.”

Acknowledged as the premier awards program for the software and information industries for 35 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. PowerUp was honored as one of 157 finalists across the 35 education technology categories.

“We are thrilled to unveil the 2020 CODIE Award finalists, the best in education technology,” said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. “These exciting innovations are setting the pace to improve outcomes in education for students, educators, and administrators.”

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. Educators and administrators serve as judges and conduct the first-round review of all education nominees. Their scores determine the SIIA CODiE Award finalists and account for 80% of the overall score. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products. The scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

Education Technology category winners will be announced during an online winner announcement celebration May 19, 2020.

Details about each finalist are listed at www.siia.net/codie/2020-Finalists .

