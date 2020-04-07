AXIM® Biotechnologies Receives New U.S. Patent Issuance for Chewing Gum Comprising Cannabinoids and Nicotine to Treat or Alleviate Tobacco Smoking

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM® Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological and cannabinoid research, announced today the issuance of a Notice of Allowance for a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on a method to use a chewing gum composition comprising cannabinoids and nicotine according to the patented formula to treat or alleviate tobacco smoking. The USPTO granted this allowance from AXIM’s patent application 15/494,514 filed on April 23, 2017.



Under this patent allowance, AXIM plans to formulate a chewing gum that contains cannabidiol (CBD) and nicotine to aid smoking cessation utilizing the Company’s proprietary delivery mechanism. Other cannabinoids are also covered under the invention in this patent allowance.

“At the end of the day, our main goal is to help as many people in need as we can. There are over one billion tobacco smokers around the world, and it is estimated that 70% of U.S. smokers want to quit,” said AXIM® Biotech CEO John W. Huemoeller II. “With this patent, we look to provide a unique and effective solution for those who want to quit smoking.”

It is well known that smoking cigarettes poses many health risks. Research has shown that smoking causes a rise in blood pressure due to an increase in cardiac output and total peripheral vascular resistance. Alternatively, research also suggests that CBD can assist in lowering blood pressure in healthy subjects.

Due to the massive number of smokers and large percentage that would like to quit smoking, the smoking cessation market is expected to be worth $21.8 billion by 2024. This presents a huge opportunity for companies like AXIM that are looking to provide the market with unique options.

About AXIM® Biotechnologies

Founded in 2014, AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (AXIM) is a world leader in the research and development of plant and laboratory-derived cannabinoid and oncological therapeutics. AXIM's proprietary research intends to find new ways to diagnose and treat cancer as well as other conditions, such as the intense side effects of chemotherapy, through innovative pharmaceutical delivery systems, cannabinoid-based active pharmaceutical ingredients, and novel therapeutics.

Currently, Sapphire Biotech, Inc.’s diagnostic tool is being used to study the company's enzyme biomarker to detect pancreatic cancer earlier than circulating tumor cells. Learn more here . For more information, please visit www.AXIMBiotech.com .

