Smart Communications Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Customer Communications Management

/EIN News/ -- LONDON and NEW YORK, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Communications TM , the only provider of a cloud-based, next-generation customer communications management platform, today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Customer Communications Management (CCM) 2020 Vendor Assessment 1. Vendors included in the report were assessed on how well their strategy is aligned with what customers will require in three to five years and on how well they are building and delivering capabilities that enable the execution of those chosen strategies.



The report comes as enterprises are more focused on customer experience (CX) than ever before and are turning to their CCM solutions to make a significant impact. In fact, a recent IDC survey indicated that improving CX was the number one business goal of respondents’ CCM solution. To deliver these engaging experiences, IDC is seeing traditional automated document generation software transitioning to “autonomous intelligent communications agents that help organizations adopt more interactive digital conversations.” Among the strengths that led to Smart Communications’ positioning as a Leader is its ability to help enterprises evolve to more interactive conversations, including delivering a more complete view of each customer and transforming the forms process through capabilities now available via the company’s acquisition of Intelledox in July 2019.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by the IDC MarketScape as a Leader in CCM and proud that our strategy so closely aligns with IDC’s view on how the industry should evolve to help enterprises deliver exceptional digital customer experiences at a time when it’s more important than ever,” said James Brown CEO of Smart Communications. “We are focused on empowering businesses to have smarter conversations with their customers. These two-way, dynamic conversations must be personalized, relevant, timely and delivered via their channels of choice. We believe that no one in the industry is better equipped to deliver on this, and with the first quarter of 2020 being the strongest first quarter in company history, those companies seeking to deliver the most meaningful customer experiences possible seem to agree.”

To have these highly interactive conversations, businesses are turning to cloud-based solutions. The report highlighted that due to Smart Communications’ early transition to full multitenant SaaS, its customers can take advantage of the benefits that only a cloud-based solution can provide. Among the benefits for Smart Communications customers is the ability to easily integrate with other market-leading CX technologies via its unique Conversation Cloud framework, thus reducing internal silos of content and providing a more complete view of the customer.

“For buyers with a cloud-first strategy, CCM applications in the cloud should provide a solid return on investment that benefits from cloud elasticity and scaled performance that align with business goals,” said Marci Maddox, research director for IDC's Enterprise Content Strategies program. “Enterprises that seek a cloud-first strategy and need document templates to be easily updated by non-IT staff to improve compliance to everchanging regulatory requirements as well as organizations that desire less reliance on IT staff or need to reduce touch points to move from static document generation to more interactive communication methods may find Smart Communications a good fit.”

The report excerpt can be downloaded here .

About Smart Communications

Smart Communications™ is the only provider of a cloud-based, next-generation customer communications platform. More than 500 global brands rely on Smart Communications to deliver smarter conversations across the entire lifecycle—empowering them to succeed in today’s digital-focused, customer-driven world while also simplifying processes and operating more efficiently. This is what it means to scale the conversation. Smart Communications is headquartered in the UK and serves its customers from offices located across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The Smart Communications platform includes the enterprise-scale customer communications management power of SmartCOMM™, the trade documentation expertise of SmartDX™ and forms transformation capabilities made possible only by Intelledox, which was acquired in July 2019. To learn more, visit smartcommunications.com .

About IDC MarketScape: IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

1) IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Customer Communications Management (CCM) 2020 Vendor Assessment (doc # US45439320, March 2020)

Media Contact

Stacy Kirk

skirk@smartcommunications.com

+1 770-891-9285



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.