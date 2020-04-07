New Children's Book: Buttercup Makes a New Friend-The Play Date

Buttercup Makes a New Friend. The Play Date Buttercup Makes a New Friend. The Play Date back cover illustrates the story perfectly! The logo "It's ok to be different".

Buttercup makes a new friend builds on beautiful artwork and teaching children a lesson.

The Adventures of Buttercup- Autism Awareness Children's Books” — V. M. Walls

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author V. M. Walls launches her new children's book series on Buttercup. Buttercup has Autism Spectrum Disorder (PDD). This new children's book series entails her experiences growing up from a toddler into adulthood and the challenges that she continues to face. Whether it’s with communication, socializing or inappropriate behaviors. If you have a child or a loved one with autism, then you and your loved ones will enjoy these life lesson stories about treating each other with kindness and compassion.Available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and many other fine book stores. Buy this wonderful story, today!Buttercup makes a new friend: The Play DateAuthor: V. M. WallsPaperback: 26 pagesLove-LovePublishing-Madison, WILanguage: EnglishISBN-10: 1733445439ISBN-13: 978-1733445436Product Dimensions: 8.5 x 0.1 x 8.5 inchesShipping Weight: 3.7 ounces



