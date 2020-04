Stop & Shop Teams Up with Uber to Provide Half-Price Rides during Special Shopping Hours for Customers 60 and Over

Companies Come Together to Make It Easier to Get to and from Stop & Shop Stores for Essential, Early Morning Shopping Trips

/EIN News/ -- QUINCY, Mass., April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last month, Stop & Shop became one of the first grocery chains in America to provide special early shopping hours for customers aged 60 and over designated by the CDC as most vulnerable to COVID-19. Today, the company is expanding this commitment through a new partnership with Uber Technologies Inc. that will provide half-price rides to and from all Stop & Shop stores for customers wishing to shop during these dedicated hours. Stop & Shop’s special shopping hours – which allow for a less crowded environment to better enable social distancing – are available from 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. daily at all store locations.



Starting on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, eligible customers will be able to use a special half-price code for Uber rides to and from their local Stop & Shop up to twice per week around the designated shopping hours. This program is available at all of Stop & Shop’s more than 400 stores across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey.*

Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid said, “We are grateful to Uber for partnering with us to help our communities during this very challenging time and to make it easier for those who may be more vulnerable to make their essential shopping trips. We also hope this commitment will provide a helpful option for customers who wish to shop during special hours but who have told us they are unable to drive or live in areas where other means of transportation are limited or have been temporarily suspended.”

“All of us are in this together, and we’re proud to partner with Stop & Shop to ensure that older Americans have access to the groceries and essentials they need. Now more than ever we have to do whatever it takes to ensure that transportation is not a barrier to food security,” said Andrew Macdonald, Senior Vice President for Uber Global Operations.

To access half-price rides (up to $20 off of each ride), eligible customers will enter a code in the payment section of the Uber rider app during Stop & Shop’s special hours. Alternatively, friends, family or neighbors of customers 60 and older are welcome to order a ride on their behalf if those 60 and older do not have access to smartphone or the Uber app. Here’s how to reserve these special rides:

Open the Uber app and tap “Wallet” in the app menu Scroll down to Promotions Tap “Add Promo Code” Enter code STOPSHOPUBER then tap “Add” Type in 'Stop & Shop' and select your nearest Stop & Shop store as your destination. Request rides through the Uber app up to twice per week, from 4/8 until 4/29, to any Stop & Shop in the US.

Stop & Shop is continuing to maintain heightened levels of hygiene and sanitation in its stores for customer and associate safety. Associates are sanitizing high-touch areas even more frequently, including the belts and pin pads at check out as well as conducting handwashing at more frequent intervals and using hand sanitizer on a regular basis. We are opening only every other checkout lane where possible to create more space, and all stores have tape on the floors at each register to mark proper social distancing. We have also installed clear plastic guards at registers for added protection. In addition, signage has been placed around stores to remind customers of social distancing rules and other CDC guidelines.

For more information, or to find a Stop & Shop nearby, visit https://stopandshop.com/ . To sign up for Uber, download the application at the App Store or Google Play, or visit https://www.uber.com/ .

About Stop & Shop:

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, today’s Stop & Shop is refreshed, reenergized and inspired, delivering new conveniences for customers. Committed to helping its communities enjoy better food and better lives, Stop & Shop has a longstanding history of giving back to the neighborhoods it serves with a focus on fighting hunger and pediatric cancer care and research. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs nearly 60,000 associates and operates over 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com .

About Uber:

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, we’re building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

*Valid only for riders aged 60 and older. Promo Code is for 50% off (up to $20) each of two (2) rides per week on the Uber app to or from a Stop & Shop store, between 6:00am and 7:30am, from 4/8 – 4/29/2020. Must apply the Promo Code STOPSHOPUBER in the Payment section of the Uber app prior to requesting the first ride to or from a Stop & Shop store in the United States to redeem the discount. Cannot be combined with other offers. Discount does not apply to tips. Limited availability. Offer and terms subject to change.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Brogan (774) 279-1467 jennifer.brogan@stopandshop.com

Harry Hartfield harryh@uber.com

