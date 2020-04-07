FFF Enterprises Expands Essential Medications Product Line to Support Healthcare Providers Fighting COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- TEMECULA, Calif., April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFF Enterprises, Inc. recently announced its swift decision to expand its supply of essential medications to support and equip healthcare providers in their battle against COVID-19. “Our healthcare partners are constantly on our minds as they continue to face this infectious disease with courage and compassion,” said Patrick M. Schmidt, chief executive officer at FFF Enterprises, Inc. “Every teammate at FFF is committed to providing the healthcare workers on the frontlines with the products they need, when they need them to combat this pandemic.”

As healthcare providers continue to manage the influx of COVID-19-infected patients, FFF Enterprises is aligned with its manufacturing partners to establish and promote the responsible distribution of critical-care products. Through its Controlled Volume Measures™ (CVMs) methodology, the company can aid our country’s hardest hit areas. The company is committed to ensuring healthcare systems are prepared with adequate supplies of essential medications, as identified by the World Health Organization (WHO). WHO created the first Model List of Essential Medications in 1977 as a selection of drugs that addresses global health concerns.

With several manufacturers making the decision to partner with FFF Enterprises in place of full-line wholesale channels, the company is in a prime position to care for the nationwide needs of our healthcare providers. Clinicians can rely on FFF Enterprises with full confidence, knowing that the company has a perfect safety track record of counterfeit-free distribution since 1988, and is experienced in product allocation management through Controlled Volume Measures™.

FFF Enterprises is poised to supply the medications patients need 24/7/365 at (800) 843-7477 or through its BioSupply e-commerce platform. Orders are now being accepted for essential medications and therapeutic offerings† including Hydroxychloroquine, Chloroquine and ZITHROMAX®.

†CDC (April 3, 2020) Information for Clinicians on Therapeutic Options for COVID-19 Patients, retrieved from www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/therapeutic-options.html. According to CDC, there are no FDA-approved drugs specifically for the treatment of patients with COVID-19. An array of drugs approved for other indications as well as several investigational drugs are being studied in several hundred clinical trials that are underway across the globe.

About FFF Enterprises, Inc.

FFF Enterprises, founded in 1988, continues to take a leadership position in supply chain safety and innovation, setting new standards and pioneering industry firsts. With more than 31 years of experience in product allocation management serving 96% U.S. Hospitals, FFF Enterprises is dedicated to meeting the needs of our most precious patients. Everything we do affirms our dedication to forge a reliable, secure pharmaceutical supply chain in the pursuit of our mission of Helping Healthcare Care©. FFF Enterprises has been presented with the "Supplier Legacy Award" by Premier, the "Specialty Distributor of the Year Award" by Vizient, and the notable success of over 11,500 counterfeit-free days (and counting) of safe, reliable product distribution. Please visit FFF Enterprises' news site on http://www.fffenterprises.com/, as well as LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube for more information about the company.

Michelle Valenzuela FFF Enterprises.com (951) 296-2528 ext 1410 mvalenzuela@fffenterprises.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.