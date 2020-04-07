Biotricity’s Real-Time Monitoring Bioflux Device can Help Identify Life Threatening QT Prolongation in COVID-19 Patients

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biotricity Inc. (OTCQB: BTCY ), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, today announced that its Bioflux® units are designed for QT interval analysis, a section of the ECG, to identify serious risks like QT prolongation. QT prolongation is a measure of delayed ventricular repolarization, which can cause sudden cardiac death. QT is becoming an important factor for COVID-19 patients, as some of the drugs being used can cause QT prolongation as a side effect, leading to sudden cardiac death. Bioflux can be used to remotely monitor this.

“One of the key features that Bioflux has is the ability to record QT variability and ranges. This is particularly important since a known side effect of many drugs is QT prolongation which can lead to very serious arrhythmias. Drugs that are currently being studied to treat COVID-19 patients, such as hydroxychloroquine, have been known to cause QT prolongation. Because of this reason, I feel more comfortable knowing that Bioflux has the ability to detect this,” said Dr. Afflu.

Drs. Patel and Nasif stated, “An important aspect of Biotricity’s technology that has made us long term customers is the detailed analysis on the data collected from the Bioflux, such as QTc and QT Prolongation. Our practice has been utilizing this aspect of the Bioflux as QT prolongation can be a side effect of many drugs.”

Bioflux is an FDA approved advanced remote patient monitoring (RPM) technology that is engineered to assist diagnoses of heart conditions such as cardiovascular disease (CVD) and enhance patient outcomes. RPM technology supports the world’s goal of promoting social-distancing and is the safest solution to help monitor patients during a pandemic while maintaining high quality patient care. Offering the combined benefits of highly precise data for accurate and speedy diagnosis, patients are actively monitored from the comfort of their homes, minimizing hospital visits and reducing the risk of potential infection.

Waqaas Al-Siddiq PhD, founder and CEO of Biotricity said: “The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the desperate need to utilize remote patient monitoring and telehealth solutions to aid infection containment and make intervention and diagnosis faster. Social distancing is still a relatively new concept for our society to grapple with, but it is uniquely suited to a remote healthcare delivery model. Future epidemics will capitalize on telemedicine and remote patient monitoring to support social distancing while maintaining a high quality of patient care.”

To learn more, join our newsletter at: https://www.biotricity.com/contact-us/ or follow on:



Twitter: @biotricity_inc Facebook: facebook.com/biotricity/ or

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/biotricity-measuring-vitals

About Biotricity Inc.

Biotricity is a modern medical technology company focused on delivering innovative, remote biometric monitoring solutions to the medical and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions and lifestyle improvement. Biotricity’s R&D continues to focus on the preventative healthcare market, with a vision of putting health management into the hands of the individual. The company aims to support the self-management of critical and chronic conditions with the use of innovative solutions to ease the growing burden on the healthcare system. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com .

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which involve assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies, and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words “may,” “should,” “would,” “will,” “could,” “scheduled,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “seek,” “project,” or “goal” or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the plans, objectives and goals of management for future operations, including plans, objectives or goals relating to the design, development and commercialization of Bioflux or any of the Company’s other proposed products or services, (ii) a projection of income (including income/loss), earnings (including earnings/loss) per share, capital expenditures, dividends, capital structure or other financial items, (iii) the Company's future financial performance, (iv) the regulatory regime in which the Company operates or intends to operate and (v) the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described in points (i), (ii), (iii) or (iv) above. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company's inability to obtain additional financing, the significant length of time and resources associated with the development of its products and related insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity, the Company's inability to expand the Company's business, significant government regulation of medical devices and the healthcare industry, lack of product diversification, existing or increased competition, results of arbitration and litigation, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's failure to implement the Company's business plans or strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

Media Contacts

McCoin & Smith Communications Inc.

Chris McCoin,

Chris@mccoinsmith.com , 508-429-5988

Richard Smith,

rick@mccoinsmith.com , 978-433-3304

Investor Relations:

Biotricity Inc.

1-800-590-4155

investors@biotricity.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.