YORK Athletics Launches Fight From Home Initiative to Give Support to Loved Ones on the COVID-19 Front Line

/EIN News/ -- Boston, MA, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YORK Athletics Mfg., a performance footwear brand, is pleased to launch a community initiative to assist COVID-19 frontline workers, helping to keep them on their feet. Part of the YORK Gives program, #FightFromHome is an opportunity to do good from home. Simply go online to send a pair of YORK’s sneakers to a loved one on the COVID-19 front line. A custom, inspirational note thanking them for their service and courage will be sent with the sneakers. YORK will then send the customer a free pair of sneakers of their choice.





To roll-out the efforts, YORK Athletics donated 50 pairs of their best footwear for the front lines, The GAIL slip-on sneaker, to the frontline workers at Boston’s Community Servings. Their heroic staff are preparing and delivering medically tailored, nutritious, scratch-made meals to the homes of critically ill individuals and their families. “My colleagues and I are very grateful to all the doctors, nurses, and public health leaders leading the fight against COVID-19,” said David Waters, CEO of Community Servings. “We’re working hard to do our part to make sure our critically and chronically ill neighbors remain well fed during this time of incredible uncertainty, and we are so thankful to YORK for helping us take care of our dedicated team.”





“People working on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic are our everyday heroes. They embody YORK Athletics' everyday fighter spirit in every way, putting themselves at risk and on their feet all day long to keep us safe,” said YORK Athletics Co-Founder & CEO Mark McGarry. “We’ve never faced a fight like this. And, while we can’t all be on the front line fighting, we can support the fighters right from home. Our Fight From Home effort is a way for those of us at home to give emotional and physical support to friends and family on the front lines, providing words of encouragement and some extra cushion under their feet. In return, we will send you a pair of YORK sneakers of your choice that will ship in May as we prioritize getting pairs to the front line for the month of April.”





“YORK Athletics’ Fight From Home initiative is a great way to send a message of gratitude to the everyday heroes on the COVID-19 front line,” said World Champion Gymnast & YORK Athletics Ambassador Aly Raisman.

Join the Fight From Home movement:

Go to yorkathleticsmfg.com to send a pair of YORK’s The GAIL slip-on sneaker to a loved one on the COVID-19 front line. Or, they will select a frontline hero for you. YORK will send the footwear with a thank you note from you. As a thank you, YORK will then send you a free pair of sneakers of your choice. Use the hashtag #FightFromHome to share the story of the COVID-19 front line worker you are sending support and encouragement to, while staying at home.

About YORK Athletics Mfg.

Boston-based YORK Athletics Mfg. is an independently owned, direct to consumer footwear company. The York family has been designing sportswear for athletes since 1946. In 2016, the family’s third generation teamed up with footwear industry heavyweights to launch YORK Athletics, a performance footwear brand. Voted Best of Boston E-Commerce Retailer 2019, YORK’s signature sneaker was named “ 2019 Best Gym Shoe for Every Type of Workout” by Gear Patrol, “2018 Best Cross Training Shoe” by Men’s Health Magazine and praised by ESPN, Esquire, POPSUGAR Fitness, Footwear News and more for the versatility of their design. To learn more please visit www.yorkathleticsmfg.com.

