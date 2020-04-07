Onit Recognized as a Top Legal Technology Provider in HBR Consulting’s Annual Law Department Survey

Receives Highest Satisfaction Rating for Matter Management Software and Most Widely Used Tool for Workflow Technology

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onit, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise workflow solutions, including enterprise legal management, contract lifecycle management and business process automation, today announced it has been recognized as one of the most widely used workflow technology providers among corporate law departments as well as a leader in matter management customer satisfaction, according to the 2019 HBR Consulting (HBR) Law Department Survey.



Among workflow technology providers with legal domain expertise, Onit was recognized as the most widely used tool, representing 20% of responding law departments with an implemented workflow technology in the 2019 survey, up from 12% in 2018. Additionally, Onit was again among the highest ratings for customer satisfaction for workflow technology, with an average rating of 3.6 out 5, according to the 2019 survey.

In addition to its recognition in the workflow technology category, Onit also received the highest satisfaction rating among the top six most widely adopted matter management tools, with a rating of 3.8 out of 5.

“Being recognized in the HBR Consulting Law Department Survey with the highest satisfaction rating among matter management tools and highest customer satisfaction for workflow technology is a tremendous honor,” commented Eric M. Elfman, CEO and co-founder, Onit. “We strive to exceed our customer’s expectations and this survey further validates this commitment. A top priority in 2020 is ‘co-innovation’ with our customers and we are passionate about sharing this vision to ensure successful technology transformations in legal teams across the country.”

“The emergence of workflow technology in the corporate legal technology arena is helping to revolutionize the way legal services are delivered and managed in-house,” said Kevin Clem, HBR’s Chief Commercial Officer. “Onit continues to be a leading solution for workflow technology and received high marks for customer satisfaction in multiple technology areas.”

Now in its 16th year, HBR Consulting’s Law Department Survey continues to provide strategic insights and benchmarking data to U.S. and global law departments. In addition to assessing law department performance and trends, the survey also explores law department participants’ use of and satisfaction with various legal technologies. The participants, which represent more than 225 law departments, were asked to rate tools in the following categories: contract management, document management, e-Discovery, matter management, e-billing, legal spend analytics, workflow, and more.

“The HBR Law Department Survey offers robust data on technology trends through our newly released online survey portal, to help law departments navigate the vast legal technology landscape,” said Lauren Chung, managing director and HBR survey editor.

HBR has seen a steady rise in workflow technology adoption among corporate law departments participating in the survey; in 2019, 32% of responding law departments reported having implemented a workflow solution, up from 26% reported two years ago. Additionally, 20% of 2019 responding law departments indicated they were considering implementation of workflow technology within the next one to two years.

Details about the survey and more information about obtaining the full list of legal technology providers and access to the online Survey portal are available at http://www.hbrconsulting.com/law-department-survey/.

About the HBR Consulting Law Department Survey

HBR Consulting (www.hbrconsulting.com) delivers advisory, managed services and software solutions that increase productivity and profitability, while mitigating risk for law firms, law departments and corporations. As trusted advisors with deep industry experience, client’s partner with HBR to achieve significant, sustainable results.

The annual HBR Law Department Survey is the leading source of benchmarking data for corporate law departments, providing comprehensive data on legal spending, staffing, operations, technology, outside counsel management and compensation. The Survey, now in its sixteenth year, continues to expand its focus on global legal function management, including data from over 225 participating companies representing over 15 industries. HBR’s 2020 Law Department Survey is now open for participation.

About Onit

Onit is a global leader of enterprise workflow solutions for legal, compliance, sales, IT, HR and finance departments. Our solutions transform best practices into smarter workflows, better processes and operational efficiencies. With a focus on enterprise legal management, matter management, spend management, contract management and legal holds, we operate globally and help transform the way Fortune 500 companies and billion-dollar legal departments bridge the gap between systems of record and systems of engagement. We help customers find gains in efficiency, reduce costs and automate transactions faster. For more information, visit www.onit.com or call 1-800-281-1330.



Jill Black

Onit, Inc.

713-560-9225



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.