Cidara Therapeutics to Present at the 19th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives, today announced that Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 19th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.



Presentation Information:

Date: Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Time: 2:50 PM ET

Webcast: A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available in the

Investors section on the company’s website at www.cidara.com .

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara is developing therapeutics to improve the standard of care for patients facing severe fungal or viral infections. The Company’s portfolio is comprised of breakthrough approaches aimed at transforming existing treatment and prevention paradigms, first with its lead antifungal candidate, rezafungin, in addition to therapies targeting influenza and other viral diseases from Cidara’s proprietary Cloudbreak® platform. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.

