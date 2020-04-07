Michelle Roza and Gladys Diaz of Heart’s Desire International to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MIRAMAR, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most women are searching for true love hoping to find the one. We frequent dating apps, bars, furtively seeking any avenue where we can find a great man. But how often do we end up self-sabotaging ourselves by making the same mistakes over and over? Seeking advice from friends, or Google and YouTube, which never serves us, because we are not addressing our own situations or seeing the clear picture. So how do we stop the same old pattern of behavior and find the love we truly deserve?

Michelle Roza and Gladys Diaz, also known as The Love Twins, are skilled and professional dating and relationship coaches, Keynote Speakers, and the owners of Heart’s Desire International.

“We work predominately with high-achieving females who aspire to also find success in their love lives,” says Michelle. “From single women passionately seeking to attract quality men, to women seeking to improve troubled relationships and overcome insecurities, they can discover a healthy, joyful approach to dating and relationships.”

Gladys and Michelle’s own heartfelt stories were what truly inspired them to open up their own coaching practice. For Michelle, undergoing a painful divorce in her thirties made her so deeply disheartened, she felt she would never find love again. It was through a conversation she was having with her coach that she was able to become aware of the patterns of behaviors that were having her attract unavailable men. With that awareness, she began her journey of self-discovery and was able to gain perspective and unlearn those behaviors, which allowed her to attract her husband and create a loving, passionate, healthy marriage, and recently, the happy couple celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary.

Gladys tragically lost her first husband to cancer and became a widow at only 27 years of age. Grief-stricken and disillusioned about love, following the unique process she and Michelle now teach was what helped her navigate through her grief and attract new love. Today, she has been married to her husband for over twenty years, and they share a deeply loving, intimate and meaningful relationship.

“Now it’s become our mission, purpose, and passion to help women facing all these romantic challenges to create more conscious, connected, and lasting relationships,” says Gladys. “With our practical one-of-a-kind approach, our proven system is uniquely designed to help our clients build the foundation so their relationships last for a lifetime.”

Offering programs with proven results, Michelle and Gladys, have helped hundreds of women find love again, heal and renew relationships, and gain a deeper sense of self. In their Ready to Love Again Program, women fall deeply and authentically in love with themselves, so who they become in the program is the woman they have always aspired to be — confident, self -assured, and able to attract high-quality men.

“We teach our clients how to avoid making common mistakes other women make in dating,” says Michelle. “How to become the best and most authentic version of themselves, effectively communicate, and, through self-awareness, form lasting relationships.”

Their Keeping the Love Alive Program caters to girlfriends and wives who are engaged, married, or in committed relationships. Women are taught how to replace their old thought patterns, beliefs and behavior patterns, so that they are able to develop the skills that enable them to deeply connect with their partners, communicate effectively, and create relationships that last forever.

Michelle and Gladys agree that a healthy relationship means both partners are really committed to living their best lives individually and together.

“Your past is there to inform you of mistakes, but you have the power to create everything your heart desires to move forward,” says Gladys. “Allow yourself to experience the happiness, love and abundance you’re worthy of, because you deserve to love and be loved every single day of your life, and it is possible for you!”

“No matter what your love story is, the hardships you have been through, and the choices you’ve made, it’s important to know that they do not define who you are,” says Michelle. “You deserve to experience amazing love with someone who adores you and who you adore. Don’t let a moment go by without moving toward that dream relationship you have always desired.”

Close Up Radio will feature Michelle and Gladys Roza in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday April 8th at 12pm EST.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guests please call (347) 996-3389

For more information on our guests please visit www.heartsdesireintl.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno



