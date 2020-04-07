At 26.6% CAGR, Cannabis Food and Beverage Market Size Seeing $2,632.0 Million by 2026

/EIN News/ -- Portlan, OR, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a new report published by Big Market Research, the global market for cannabis food and beverage is estimated to reach up to $2,632.0 million by 2026 and all set to grow at healthy CAGR of 26.6% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2026. This report provides detailed insights and in-depth research formulations by considering the major driving factors, size & scope of the market, recent developments, and prominent players of the market.

The Global Cannabis Food and Beverage Market Research Report comprises of quantitative market estimations that are based on the current market dynamics, changing market structure, recent trends, and offerings by top gaining players of the market in the projected timeframe. The report explains all the factors that are anticipated to impel the growth of the market. As per the report, the cannabis beverages are becoming very popular in the emerging and mature markets. The growing adoption of cannabis-infused products is a major factor driving the growth of cannabis food and beverage industry. The key players are introducing innovative cannabis-infused beverages which is other factor boosting the market growth. Moreover, the cannabis food and beverages are highly demanded by the high-income groups which is anticipated to create enormous growth opportunities in the global market. However, the changing prices in raw materials is expected to act as a major threat for the market growth.

The key insights outlined in the report include:

• An executive summary of the market including its definition, market scope & size, applications, major segments, recent developments, and technological advancements.

• In-depth insights on the position of the market as well as the prominence of cannabis food and beverage companies in this industry.

• Top gaining players of the market, product specifications, market shares, and strategies of the key vendors operating in the market.

• Detailed information of the market based on regional markets & emerging niche segments, which can be used for the competitive landscape analysis.

• Trends and evaluation of recent industry developments.

Furthermore, the research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the key segments in the cannabis food and beverage industry with tables, graphs, and charts. An overview of all market segments such as product type, distribution channel, and region is obtained in the report. Based on product type, the report is categorized into cereal bars, bakery products, candy, chocolate, ice cream, beverages, and others. Depending on distribution channel, the report is classified into online store, specialty store, mass merchandisers, and others. Geographically, the report is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and LATAM.

The key players functioning in the global cannabis food and beverage industry include Natural Extractions, New Age Beverages Corporation, Dixie Brands Inc., Beverages Trade Network, Coalition brewing, Lagunitas, The Supreme Cannabis Company, General Cannabis Corporation, The Alkaline Water Company, and Koios Beverage Corporation. These insights are helpful for investors, companies, and stakeholders to analyze their company position in the competitive market and thus take needed steps to strengthen their position in the global industry.

The report offers a comprehensive assessment of the market and provides detailed insights to help stakeholders in determining investment suitability and market vendors to grab opportunities for joint venture, collaborations, and partnerships. The projections showcased in the report have been report is a result of assumptions and proven research methodologies. Moreover, for organizations that require precise and comprehensive insights we strive to deliver on demand customized solutions through our research reports.

