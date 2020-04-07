Lawsuit for Investors in Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBT) shares announced by Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in NASDAQ: SBT shares.



Investors, who purchased shares of Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBT), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On June 21, 2019, Sterling Bancorp disclosed that it had entered into an agreement with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to enhance its anti-money laundering and Bank Secrecy Act compliance. Later that day, Sterling Bancorp announced the resignation of Jon Fox, a member of the Company's Audit and Risk Management Committee, from its Board of Directors.

On December 9, 2019, Sterling Bancorp disclosed that it “voluntarily and temporarily suspended its Advantage Loan program in connection with an ongoing internal review of the program’s documentation.” On that same day, shares of Sterling common stock fell $2.16 per share to close at $7.29 per share, a decline of nearly 23%.



On February 28, 2020, a lawsuit was filed against Southfield, MI based Sterling Bancorp, Inc over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants made untrue statements of material fact and omitted other facts necessary to make the statements not misleading and failed to disclose material facts concerning, inter alia, the Company’s loan underwriting, risk management and internal controls, including repeatedly touting its strict underwriting, asset quality and the Advantage Loan Program.



Those who purchased Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBT) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.



CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108



The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.