Martha King De Silva of Nascent Leadership Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Navigating Corporate America can be complex and confusing, and it doesn't get less complex as you grow in your career. Oftentimes the skills that enabled you to be successful in your current role are not the skills that will help you be successful in the next one.

Martha King De Silva is the founder of Nascent Leadership Coaching, where she helps individuals adopt new and better behaviors for thriving in their new position.

“Nascent means growing and developing,” says De Silva. “I work with anyone who is interested in developing and growing their career and navigating the thorny issues of leadership in the current world.”

For many of De Silva’s clients, this requires broadening their own view of what being a leader is. De Silva works with her clients to take their careers to the next level by achieving an appropriate balance of work and life, becoming more efficient in the execution of their work, improving their professional confidence and executive presence and inspiring excellent performance from their teams.

“We all could do a better job preparing people for looking forward. Many people have aspirations to become leaders, but they don't necessarily understand what that means in terms of their own self-examination for more effective behaviors,” says De Silva. “People accelerate into leadership roles because they're technically proficient, but they may not have well-defined leadership skills, and, as a result, the softer skills of being an effective leader often get left for last.”

According to De Silva, even small behavioral changes can make being a leader achievable. Coaching offers an opportunity to engage in the behaviors that can help leaders be more effective and happier in their work.

“I think coaching is turning into something I find much more appealing, which is that companies are using coaching more for high potential employees they believe can go the distance,” says De Silva. “Let's use coaches to invest in the people who have demonstrated potential that we want to reward and help get to the next level.”

De Silva says the best coaching relationships are those in which there is complete openness and vulnerability and a real willingness, to be better.

“It’s on them. I’m sitting in the passenger seat with the map, but the client is the one driving the car,” says De Silva. ““Coaching can’t be about MY aspirations for my clients. It always has to be about enabling clients to achieve their aspirations.”

“I'm my best self in coaching because coaching forces me to be my best self, someone who is open and creates a feeling of safety and trust. I genuinely care about everybody that I coach, and it's truly joyous for me when good things happen for my clients.”

Close Up Radio will feature Martha King De Silva in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on April 9th at 1pm EDT and with Jim Masters on April 16th at 1pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.nascentcoaching.com



