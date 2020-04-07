Joint Statement from Kiwanis International, Lions Clubs International, Optimist International, and Rotary International

/EIN News/ -- USA, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woven through the fabric of virtually every community on earth, service clubs of Kiwanis International, Lions Clubs International, Optimist International, and Rotary International are working safely and diligently to maintain connections with each other and our neighbors so that we can cope with and overcome the effects of COVID-19. We are leveraging the strength of our combined networks of 3.2 million members to provide comfort and hope to those feeling the effects of isolation and fear. And we are focusing our collective skills, resources and ideas to support frontline health workers and first responders as they battle this disease and save lives.

In these times of uncertainty, your local service clubs remain committed to meeting the challenge of finding innovative ways to take action together to help communities around the globe heal and thrive – and become more united than ever.

“The global effort against COVID-19 depends on actions taken in every country. As people of action, this is our time to connect with each other to offer immediate help to people in need.” – Mark Daniel Maloney, Rotary International President, 2019-2020.

"The scale and magnitude of this global pandemic requires our world's citizenry to heed the advice and cautions of the experts. The work and plans of our collective members and volunteers must not cease! Our immediate response after the crisis will be necessary to support local governments responding to the many social and economic challenges that will ensue in its aftermath." – Adrian Elcock, Optimist International President, 2019-2020.

“Great challenges test us, but they also bring us together. Lions are finding new ways to safely serve. Our Lions Clubs International Foundation has granted over one million dollars to help communities facing extreme rates of COVID-19, and additional grant requests are being received daily. Our communities depend on service clubs, and we will be there, supporting and strengthening them together.” – Dr. Jung-Yul Choi, Lions Clubs International President, 2019-2020.

“During these difficult times, we’re seeing everyday heroism across the globe. I encourage us all to recognize the health and safety professionals who are putting their own health at risk for the greater good. To the educators, grocery workers, delivery drivers and the countless professionals who can’t stay home, the Kiwanis family thanks you. We all play an important role in keeping our friends and neighbors safe. Please follow the advice of the World Health Organization, your local health agencies and the instructions given by your Government. Please, stay safe.” – Daniel Vigneron, Kiwanis International President, 2019-2020.

Shauna Schuda Lions Clubs International Shauna.Schuda@Lionsclubs.org Chanele Williams Rotary International chanele.williams@rotary.org Rachel Webb Optimist International Rachel.webb@optimist.org Ben Hendricks Kiwanis International bhendricks@kiwanis.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.