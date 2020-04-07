CaniBrands Donates Funds, Lowers Prices and Launches Free Can-i-Cleanse Hand Sanitizer to Support the Community During COVID-19 Pandemic

CaniBrands will donate $10,000 and 10 per cent of product sales to the ECHL Player Relief Fund

WALNUT CREEK, CA, April 07, 2020

CaniBrands’ Sport and Media Ambassador, Paul Bissonnette, announced on Barstool Sports' Spittin' Chiclets podcast that the next-generation consumer CBD products company is donating $10,000 and 10 per cent of product sales (using the discount code BIZ30) to the ECHL Player Relief Fund. The fund was started after the ECHL (East Coast Hockey League) was forced to cancel its season due to COVID-19 concerns.

The ECHL is a minor professional ice hockey league based in Princeton, New Jersey. For the 2019–20 season, 25 of the 31 National Hockey League (NHL) teams have affiliations with an ECHL team.

All CaniBrands CBD product prices have also been reduced by 30 per cent until April 30th, including free shipping across America, to make Can-i-Sleep, Can-i-Boost, Can-i-Mend and Can-i-Fresh products more accessible to consumers.

“Recognizing that countless people in the sports and wellness community from players, trainers and fitness center owners to minor league coaches and players are being hit hard economically by COVID-19 and social distancing restrictions, we’re working on a number of initiatives to support the community. In addition to providing monetary donations like this one to the ECHL Player Relief Fund, we’re also expanding our affiliate sales program to allow more people to earn extra income from home by promoting CaniBrands within the U.S.," says Chris Lord, CEO of CaniBrands. “We are also very fortunate to work with a stellar group of operational partners who mobilized within a week to manufacture a hand sanitizing spray. This sanitizer, Can-i-Cleanse, is now included free with every CaniBrands order and is one more way we’re doing our part to support our customers. ‘Working better together’ is the way we often describe our products and that same motto has come to represent how we think of our relationship to the sports and fitness community, especially in uncertain times such as these.”

"We are very grateful to CaniBrands for their generous contribution and support of our ECHL members," says PHPA (Professional Hockey Players Association) Executive Director, Larry Landon. "I encourage other organizations to step up like CaniBrands to help players navigate through these unprecedented and uncertain times."

In addition to CaniBrands’ support for the ECHL, the company also has an ongoing partnership with the non-profit organization, Athletes for CARE, which advocates for the use of CBD as a natural alternative to better the quality of life of all athletes. Athletes for CARE represents a community of 160 former and current professional athletes who are on a mission to make sports safer.

Click here to donate directly to the ECHL Player Relief Fund or shop at www.canibrands.com and enter the discount code BIZ30.

About CaniBrands

CaniBrands is a next-generation CBD products company specializing in the sports, fitness and wellness marketplace. Can-i-Sleep™, Can-i-Boost™, Can-i-Mend™ and Can-i-Fresh™ brands are "Better Together," combining CBD, vitamins, nutraceuticals and herbal extracts.

Customers and professional athletes tell us the products "just work" to support energy, focus, pain management, anxiety and sleep. Along with sublingual oils, topical balms and creams, CaniBrands provides an industry-leading line of convenient oral sprays that are easy to use and enable micro-dosing.

A private company serving the USA via wholesale partners, retail stores and direct-to-consumer sales, CaniBrands is setting the bar for quality in the nascent CBD market. CaniBrands' ecommerce platform and free home delivery system ships products nationally to thousands of customers coast to coast.

CaniBrands partners with professional sports leaders to advocate for an all-natural approach to health and wellness, and to further research and develop industry-leading products to support consumers. Learn more at www.canibrands.com.

About the ECHL

Beginning in 1988-89 with five teams in four states, the ECHL has grown into a coast-to-coast league with 26 teams in 19 states and two Canadian provinces for its 32nd season in 2019-20. There have been 676 players who have gone on to play in the National Hockey League after starting their careers in the ECHL, including 14 who have made their NHL debuts in the 2019-20 season. The ECHL has affiliations with 25 of the 31 NHL teams in 2019-20, marking the 23rd consecutive season that the league had affiliations with at least 20 teams in the NHL. Further information on the ECHL is available on its website at ECHL.com

