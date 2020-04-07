Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Market: Global Share, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2020-2024
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Water and Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2024” To Its Research Database
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Industry
Description
Global water and waste management consulting services market outlook is positive, with significant potential for waste water management consulting services in emerging countries. The rapidly growth in population, increasing industrial and municipal waste, strict government regulations on solid waste management and waste water, growing popularity of recycled products and technological advances are driving the demand for water and waste management consulting services.
The global market for water and waste management consulting services reached $7.9 billion in 2017. The market should reach $10.4 billion by 2022, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during 2017-2022.
The market for water and waste management consulting services is concentrated with a few large players dominating the market. Major players in the market are AECOM, Tetra Tech Inc., Arcadis NV, WorleyParsons and Stantec Inc. Solid waste management consulting services accounted for the largest share of the market for water and waste management consulting services in 2017 at REDACTED. The highest growth is projected to come from Waste Water Management Consulting Services which is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED. Major factors included increasing public and private investments to treat wastedischarge from industries and households in both developed and developing markets.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3122922-water-and-waste-management-consulting-services-global-markets-to-2022
North America is the largest market for water and waste management consulting services, accounting for REDACTED of the global market. It was followed by Asia-Pacific and Western Europe. Going forward, Western Europe is expected to witness the fastest growth in the water and waste management consulting services market, estimated at grow at a CAGR of REDACTED, followed by Eastern Europe, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED.
The USA is the largest market in terms of value and in the water and waste management consulting services market. India and France are forecasted to have the fastest growth, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED and REDACTED, respectively.
The market is challenged by restraints such as poor waste management infrastructure in developing and underdeveloped countries, insufficient funding for water and waste management and skill shortages in the waste management industry.
Report Scope:
This research report categorizes the water and waste management consulting services market by type. Product type include Solid Waste Management and Waste Water Management.
Report Includes:
- 97 tables
- An overview of global markets for water and waste management consulting services within the industry
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
- Characterization and quantification of market potential for water and waste management consulting services by geographical regions and product types, essentially solid waste management and waste water management
- Understand market dynamics and gain information on factors such as drivers, restraints, key trends, technological updates and regulatory developments influencing the global market
- Key mergers and acquisitions in the water and waste management consulting services market
- Comprehensive company profiles of major market players in the industry, including AECOM, Arcadis NV, Stantec, Inc., Tetra Tech, Inc., and WorleyParsons Ltd.
Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3122922-water-and-waste-management-consulting-services-global-markets-to-2022
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst's Credentials
Related BCC Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Market Characteristics
Chapter 4 Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Market Size and Growth
Chapter 5 Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Market Trends and Strategies
Chapter 6 Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Market Segmentation
Chapter 7 Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Market: Regional and Country Analysis
Chapter 8 Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Market: Customer Information
Chapter 9 Global Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Market Comparison with Macroeconomic Factors
Chapter 10 Asia-Pacific Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Market
Chapter 11 Asia-Pacific Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Market: Country Analysis
Chapter 12 Western Europe Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Market
Chapter 13 Western Europe Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Market: Country Analysis
Chapter 14 Eastern Europe Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Market
Chapter 15 Eastern Europe Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Market: Country Analysis
Chapter 16 North America Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Market
Chapter 17 North America Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Market: Country Analysis
Chapter 18 South America Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Market
Chapter 19 South America Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Market: Country Analysis
Chapter 20 Middle East Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Market
Middle Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Market Overview
Regional Information
Market Information
Background Information
Government Initiatives
Regulations
Regulatory Bodies
Taxes Levied
Corporate Tax Structure
Major Companies
Middle East Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Historic Market, 2013-2017
Middle East Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Forecast Market, 2017-2022
Middle East Market Size, by Segment
Middle East Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Historic and Forecast Market, by Segment, 2013-2022
Chapter 21 Africa Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Market
Chapter 22 Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Market Competitive Landscape
Chapter 23 Company Profiles
Chapter 24 Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Market
AECOM Acquired URS
WSP Global Acquired Parsons Brinckerhoff
Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. Acquired Sinclair Knight Merz (SKM)
Sweco AB Acquired Grontmij
RSK Group Acquired ADAS UK
Merger of GHD and CRA
Chapter 25 Appendix
Chapter 26 References
Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3122922
Continued...
Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)
NORAH TRENT
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
08411985042
email us here
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.