Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Market: Global Share, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2020-2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Industry

Description

Global water and waste management consulting services market outlook is positive, with significant potential for waste water management consulting services in emerging countries. The rapidly growth in population, increasing industrial and municipal waste, strict government regulations on solid waste management and waste water, growing popularity of recycled products and technological advances are driving the demand for water and waste management consulting services.

The global market for water and waste management consulting services reached $7.9 billion in 2017. The market should reach $10.4 billion by 2022, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during 2017-2022.

The market for water and waste management consulting services is concentrated with a few large players dominating the market. Major players in the market are AECOM, Tetra Tech Inc., Arcadis NV, WorleyParsons and Stantec Inc. Solid waste management consulting services accounted for the largest share of the market for water and waste management consulting services in 2017 at REDACTED. The highest growth is projected to come from Waste Water Management Consulting Services which is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED. Major factors included increasing public and private investments to treat wastedischarge from industries and households in both developed and developing markets.

North America is the largest market for water and waste management consulting services, accounting for REDACTED of the global market. It was followed by Asia-Pacific and Western Europe. Going forward, Western Europe is expected to witness the fastest growth in the water and waste management consulting services market, estimated at grow at a CAGR of REDACTED, followed by Eastern Europe, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED.

The USA is the largest market in terms of value and in the water and waste management consulting services market. India and France are forecasted to have the fastest growth, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED and REDACTED, respectively.

The market is challenged by restraints such as poor waste management infrastructure in developing and underdeveloped countries, insufficient funding for water and waste management and skill shortages in the waste management industry.

Report Scope:

This research report categorizes the water and waste management consulting services market by type. Product type include Solid Waste Management and Waste Water Management.

Report Includes:

- 97 tables

- An overview of global markets for water and waste management consulting services within the industry

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

- Characterization and quantification of market potential for water and waste management consulting services by geographical regions and product types, essentially solid waste management and waste water management

- Understand market dynamics and gain information on factors such as drivers, restraints, key trends, technological updates and regulatory developments influencing the global market

- Key mergers and acquisitions in the water and waste management consulting services market



- Comprehensive company profiles of major market players in the industry, including AECOM, Arcadis NV, Stantec, Inc., Tetra Tech, Inc., and WorleyParsons Ltd.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Market Characteristics

Chapter 4 Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Market Size and Growth

Chapter 5 Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Market Trends and Strategies

Chapter 6 Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Market Segmentation

Chapter 7 Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Market: Regional and Country Analysis

Chapter 8 Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Market: Customer Information

Chapter 9 Global Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Market Comparison with Macroeconomic Factors

Chapter 10 Asia-Pacific Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Market

Chapter 11 Asia-Pacific Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Market: Country Analysis

Chapter 12 Western Europe Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Market

Chapter 13 Western Europe Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Market: Country Analysis

Chapter 14 Eastern Europe Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Market

Chapter 15 Eastern Europe Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Market: Country Analysis

Chapter 16 North America Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Market

Chapter 17 North America Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Market: Country Analysis

Chapter 18 South America Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Market

Chapter 19 South America Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Market: Country Analysis

Chapter 20 Middle East Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Market

Middle Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Market Overview

Regional Information

Market Information

Background Information

Government Initiatives

Regulations

Regulatory Bodies

Taxes Levied

Corporate Tax Structure

Major Companies

Middle East Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Historic Market, 2013-2017

Middle East Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Forecast Market, 2017-2022

Middle East Market Size, by Segment

Middle East Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Historic and Forecast Market, by Segment, 2013-2022

Chapter 21 Africa Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Market

Chapter 22 Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Market Competitive Landscape

Chapter 23 Company Profiles

Chapter 24 Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Market

AECOM Acquired URS

WSP Global Acquired Parsons Brinckerhoff

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. Acquired Sinclair Knight Merz (SKM)

Sweco AB Acquired Grontmij

RSK Group Acquired ADAS UK

Merger of GHD and CRA

Chapter 25 Appendix

Chapter 26 References

