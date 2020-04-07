Hydrogen Economy Market 2020: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “The Global Hydrogen Economy: Technologies and Opportunities Through 20254 To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hydrogen Economy Industry

Description

The global market for hydrogen plant and equipment investments will grow from $6.0 billion in 2017 to nearly $14.1 billion by 2022 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6 % for the period of 2017-2022.

There have been some significant developments since the last report was published, such as the accelerated development of a network of hydrogen fueling stations in a number of developed markets. The transition to a hydrogen economy will require large investments in capital equipment and durable goods at every stage of the hydrogen chain, from production of hydrogen through its distribution and storage to its conversion to useful work or energy. These investments are economic challenges to the extent that they require the mobilization of sufficient financial resources, as well as business opportunities for providers of related goods and services.

Report Scope:

The report covers the global market for technologies used in the production, storage and distribution of hydrogen; its conversion to other forms of energy or direct consumption as a fuel; and miscellaneous other types of hydrogen-related technology, such as hydrogen sensors. The market figures represent estimated investment costs based on data from manufacturers and a variety of other sources. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3108633-the-global-hydrogen-economy-technologies-and-opportunities-through-2022

Report Includes:

- 39 tables

- An overview of the global hydrogen economy with regard to technology and opportunities

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

- Comprehensive descriptions of key enabling technologies used in the production, storage, and distribution of hydrogen, its conversion to other forms of energy or direct consumption as a fuel; and miscellaneous other types of hydrogen-related technologies, such as hydrogen sensors

- A look at challenges that must be overcome to reach its commercialization potential

- Evaluations of government programs and policies in support of the hydrogen economy

- Coverage of the market's dynamics, specifically growth drivers, inhibitors, and opportunities

- Relevant patent analysis

- Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the market, including

Acta Spa

Advanced Materials Corp.

Air Products And Chemicals Inc.

Alchemix Corp.

Amec Foster Wheeler

Amminex A/S

Avalence Llc

Ballard Power Systems

Bayerische Motoren Werke Ag

Ceramatec

Diversified Energy Corp.

I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company

Eprida Technologies

Ergenics

Etudes Chemiques Et Physiques Sarl

Fuel Cell Energy Inc.

General Atomics

H2scan

Haldor Topsoe A/S

Hce Llc

Htc Purenergy

Hy9 Corp.

Hydrogenics Corp.

Innovatek Inc.

Linde Ag

Luxfer Group Ltd.

Magna Steyr Ag & Co. Kg

Makel Engineering Inc.

Materials And Systems Research Inc.

Membrane Technology And Research Inc.

Meritor Inc.

Mo Sci Corp.

Nanomix Inc.

Plug Power Llc

Proton Onsite

Plastic Omnium Group

Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide Inc.

Secat Inc.

Sotacarbo S.P.A.

Technipfmc

Uhde Gmbh

Weldship Corp.

Xebec Inc.

Ztek Corp

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3108633-the-global-hydrogen-economy-technologies-and-opportunities-through-2022



Table of Contents



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Market and Technology Background

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background



Chapter 4 Hydrogen Production

Background

Principal Technologies

Thermal Processes

Electrolytic Processes

Photolytic Processes

Other Types of Process

Patent Analysis

Patents by Technology Type

Patent Trends over Time

Major Intellectual Property Portfolios

Markets

Large and Centralized Hydrogen Plants

Decentralized Hydrogen Production



Chapter 5 Hydrogen Storage

Overview

Principal Technologies

Direct Storage of Hydrogen

Hydrocarbons

Ammonia Storage

Metal Hydrides

Zeolites

Other Nanostructured Materials

Other Storage Technologies

Patent Analysis

Patents by Technology Type

Patent Trends over Time

Major Intellectual Property Portfolios

Markets

Summary

Pressurized Storage Cylinders

Hydrogen Fuel Tanks



Chapter 6 Bulk Hydrogen Distribution

Overview

Principal Technologies

Tank Trucks, Railcars, Barges

Tube Trailers

Pipelines

Hydrogen Stations

Patent Analysis

Patents by Type of Technology

Patents by Assignee

Markets

Transmission

Hydrogen Stations

Chapter 7 Electrochemical Energy Conversion

Chapter 8 Direct Combustion of Hydrogen

Chapter 9 Other Hydrogen-related Technologies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles



Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3108633

Continued...

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.