Hydrogen Economy Market 2020: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024

The global market for hydrogen plant and equipment investments will grow from $6.0 billion in 2017 to nearly $14.1 billion by 2022 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6 % for the period of 2017-2022.
There have been some significant developments since the last report was published, such as the accelerated development of a network of hydrogen fueling stations in a number of developed markets. The transition to a hydrogen economy will require large investments in capital equipment and durable goods at every stage of the hydrogen chain, from production of hydrogen through its distribution and storage to its conversion to useful work or energy. These investments are economic challenges to the extent that they require the mobilization of sufficient financial resources, as well as business opportunities for providers of related goods and services.
Report Scope:
The report covers the global market for technologies used in the production, storage and distribution of hydrogen; its conversion to other forms of energy or direct consumption as a fuel; and miscellaneous other types of hydrogen-related technology, such as hydrogen sensors. The market figures represent estimated investment costs based on data from manufacturers and a variety of other sources. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
Report Includes:
- 39 tables
- An overview of the global hydrogen economy with regard to technology and opportunities
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
- Comprehensive descriptions of key enabling technologies used in the production, storage, and distribution of hydrogen, its conversion to other forms of energy or direct consumption as a fuel; and miscellaneous other types of hydrogen-related technologies, such as hydrogen sensors
- A look at challenges that must be overcome to reach its commercialization potential
- Evaluations of government programs and policies in support of the hydrogen economy
- Coverage of the market's dynamics, specifically growth drivers, inhibitors, and opportunities
- Relevant patent analysis
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Market and Technology Background
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Chapter 4 Hydrogen Production
Background
Principal Technologies
Thermal Processes
Electrolytic Processes
Photolytic Processes
Other Types of Process
Patent Analysis
Patents by Technology Type
Patent Trends over Time
Major Intellectual Property Portfolios
Markets
Large and Centralized Hydrogen Plants
Decentralized Hydrogen Production
Chapter 5 Hydrogen Storage
Overview
Principal Technologies
Direct Storage of Hydrogen
Hydrocarbons
Ammonia Storage
Metal Hydrides
Zeolites
Other Nanostructured Materials
Other Storage Technologies
Patent Analysis
Patents by Technology Type
Patent Trends over Time
Major Intellectual Property Portfolios
Markets
Summary
Pressurized Storage Cylinders
Hydrogen Fuel Tanks
Chapter 6 Bulk Hydrogen Distribution
Overview
Principal Technologies
Tank Trucks, Railcars, Barges
Tube Trailers
Pipelines
Hydrogen Stations
Patent Analysis
Patents by Type of Technology
Patents by Assignee
Markets
Transmission
Hydrogen Stations
Chapter 7 Electrochemical Energy Conversion
Chapter 8 Direct Combustion of Hydrogen
Chapter 9 Other Hydrogen-related Technologies
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
