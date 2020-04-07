Rise People and Sun Life are Helping Canadian Businesses Navigate the COVID-19 Crisis

Rise provides free online benefits administration solution to Sun Life clients

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rise People Inc. (“Rise”), a leading digital people management platform, announced today that it will offer Rise Benefits Essentials™ free of charge to Sun Life (Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada) group benefits clients to help mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Canadian businesses and their employees.



Rise Benefits Essentials, a simple-to-use and convenient online solution that eliminates all paperwork involved in managing Sun Life benefits, will be available at no cost. Companies will be able to enrol new hires, make updates to plan member information to reflect any changes to their benefits, employment status, or personal information, print or view billing statements, and offer employees full self-service options, such as appointing or changing a beneficiary, from a single digital platform accessible anywhere, anytime.

“In addition to the serious personal and health implications affecting us here in Canada and around the globe, the COVID-19 pandemic is disrupting the flow of commerce and changing the way we work,” said Rise’s president, Julie Bevacqua. “Companies are faced with the challenge of conducting business remotely as social distancing and self-isolation quickly become a reality—and we want to do our part to minimize the impact of these disruptions.”

“Our priority is to help support our clients as they cope with the challenges we are all facing today,” said Dave Jones, senior vice-president, group benefits, Sun Life. “We applaud and thank leaders like Rise People who are stepping up with practical solutions for Canadian businesses and their employees. Now more than ever, we need to ensure that hard working Canadians receive support to thrive while also staying safe and healthy.”

Rise Benefits Essentials is a new offering for paperless enrolment and administration that works on its own without the requirement for an HR or payroll solution. In addition, it provides plan administrators and plan members secure access to live chat support with an experienced Rise benefits team member and instant access to Sun Life’s plan member site, mysunlife.ca, without having to log in separately.

“We’re in uncharted waters and, at a time when business-as-usual is not an option, we’re grateful to be able to extend a helping hand to support Canadian businesses and their people as they navigate the new normal of the work-from-home economy,” added Rise’s president, Julie Bevacqua.

The Rise Benefits Essentials group benefits management tool is exclusive to Sun Life.

For more information on Rise Benefits Essentials visit www.benefitsmadeeasy.ca/benefitsessentials.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2019, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1,099 billion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com .

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

About Rise People

Rise People is Canada’s first and only all-in-one people management platform. Rise offers a modern suite of HR, benefits, and payroll solutions that is used by thousands of employers across Canada. Rise is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with offices in Toronto and Montreal. For more information, visit www.risepeople.com and schedule a demo to see how Rise can give you more choice, convenience, and savings.



For media inquiries, please contact Joe Kitos at joe.kitos@risepeople.com.



