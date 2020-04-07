Cloud and Data Center Network Market: Global Share, Size, Trends, Growth Analysis, and Forecast to 2019-2024
In order to manage the high volume and flexibility of cloud and data center traffic, organizations are shifting from traditional network equipment and architectures to newer ones that incorporate the latest combination of highly dense system components as well as the dynamic characteristics of software control. While this transformation applies to the greater public telecommunications network, this report is only concerned with the deployment of network equipment within company-based private networks and data centers. These organizations include cloud providers and companies across numerous sectors.
Fueled by the twin enablers of enhanced network processors and software-defined networks, Cloud and data center networks are on track to provide performance, reliability and cost-efficient breakthroughs over the next five years. These capabilities answer the need for programmable networks that leverage denser chip sets and distributed infrastructure that operate in converged architectures and softwaredefined data centers.
The global market for cloud and data center networks will grow from $17.0 billion in 2017 to $34.0 billion by 2022, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9% for the period of 2017-2022.
Reasons for Doing This Study
WGR Research believes the market for cloud and data center network technologies represents a longterm trend that will transform the way networks are deployed, while also reducing the cost to IT organizations. New networking systems and architectures will also enable the easier scaling and greater flexibility required by today’s business environment.
Report Scope:
This report will cover cloud and data center network technologies, which is defined as network appliances and software that run on standard servers that enable cloud services. Within this scope, the report will size and forecast software, hardware and services revenue for cloud and data center networks. Specific segments include:
Technology:
- Cloud and data center networking.
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
The report will also segment revenue by end use in terms of:
- Cloud providers
- Companies
Revenue by end-user sector applications are as follows:
- Consumer products
- Energy
- Financial services
- Government
- Industrial
- Materials
- Retail
- Telecommunications
- Transportation
- Utilities
Not included are fixed and wireless network infrastructure that is deployed by service providers for general internet or wireless traffic.
Report Includes:
- 39 tables
- An overview of the global market for data center network equipment, which is becoming an integral part of organizational infrastructure and is being employed at all types of organizations, ranging from small businesses to multinational corporations
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
- Discussion of the drivers for data center network equipment market growth, including the growing adoption of cloud computing among companies and consumers
- Examination of the market's three subsegments: Application Delivery Controllers, Data Center Ethernet Switches, and WAN Optimization Appliances
- A breakdown of equipment shipments by region
- Comprehensive company profiles of major data center network equipment vendors, including
Arista Networks
Array Networks
Barracuda Networks
Big Switch Networks
Bmc Software
Brocade Communications Systems Inc.
Cavium
Check Point Software
Cisco
Citrix
Cloudflare
Commvault Systems Inc.
Coresite
Datacore Software
Ddn
Dell Inc.
Digital Realty
Equinix
Expedient
Extreme Networks
F5 Networks Inc.
Fogo Data Centers
Fortinet Inc.
Fujitsu
Fusion-Io
Global Switch
Hewlett-Packard Enterprise
Hitachi Vantara (Hitachi Data Systems)
Huawei
Ibm
Infinidat
Infortrend
Inspur
Intel
Interoute
Juniper Networks
Kemp Technologies
Lenovo
Level 3 Communications
Limelight Networks
Lsi
Nec
Netapp
Netcetera
Neustar
Nimbus Data
Ntt
Nutanix
Oracle
Pivot3
Promise Technology
Pure Storage
Quantum
Rackspace
Radware
Red Hat
Riverbed Technologies
Sandisk
Scality
Seagate
Silver Peak Systems
Six Degrees Group
Solidfire Inc.
Sophos Inc.
Southsuite (Coraid)
Stratoscale
Sungard Availability Services
Swiftstack
Symantec
Synology
Telecity Group
Tintri
Toshiba Storage Products
Violin Memory
Vmware
Western Digital
Xio Technologies
