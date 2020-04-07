Cloud and Data Center Network Market: Global Share, Size, Trends, Growth Analysis, and Forecast to 2019-2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Cloud and Data Center Network Technologies: Global Market Through 2024” To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud and Data Center Network Industry

Description

In order to manage the high volume and flexibility of cloud and data center traffic, organizations are shifting from traditional network equipment and architectures to newer ones that incorporate the latest combination of highly dense system components as well as the dynamic characteristics of software control. While this transformation applies to the greater public telecommunications network, this report is only concerned with the deployment of network equipment within company-based private networks and data centers. These organizations include cloud providers and companies across numerous sectors.

Fueled by the twin enablers of enhanced network processors and software-defined networks, Cloud and data center networks are on track to provide performance, reliability and cost-efficient breakthroughs over the next five years. These capabilities answer the need for programmable networks that leverage denser chip sets and distributed infrastructure that operate in converged architectures and softwaredefined data centers.

The global market for cloud and data center networks will grow from $17.0 billion in 2017 to $34.0 billion by 2022, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9% for the period of 2017-2022.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3096328-cloud-and-data-center-network-technologies-global-market-through-2022

Reasons for Doing This Study

WGR Research believes the market for cloud and data center network technologies represents a longterm trend that will transform the way networks are deployed, while also reducing the cost to IT organizations. New networking systems and architectures will also enable the easier scaling and greater flexibility required by today’s business environment.

Report Scope:

This report will cover cloud and data center network technologies, which is defined as network appliances and software that run on standard servers that enable cloud services. Within this scope, the report will size and forecast software, hardware and services revenue for cloud and data center networks. Specific segments include:

Technology:

- Cloud and data center networking.

- Hardware

- Software

- Services

The report will also segment revenue by end use in terms of:

- Cloud providers

- Companies

Revenue by end-user sector applications are as follows:

- Consumer products

- Energy

- Financial services

- Government

- Industrial

- Materials

- Retail

- Telecommunications

- Transportation

- Utilities

Not included are fixed and wireless network infrastructure that is deployed by service providers for general internet or wireless traffic.

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3096328-cloud-and-data-center-network-technologies-global-market-through-2022

Report Includes:

- 39 tables

- An overview of the global market for data center network equipment, which is becoming an integral part of organizational infrastructure and is being employed at all types of organizations, ranging from small businesses to multinational corporations

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

- Discussion of the drivers for data center network equipment market growth, including the growing adoption of cloud computing among companies and consumers

- Examination of the market's three subsegments: Application Delivery Controllers, Data Center Ethernet Switches, and WAN Optimization Appliances

- A breakdown of equipment shipments by region

- Comprehensive company profiles of major data center network equipment vendors, including

Arista Networks

Array Networks

Barracuda Networks

Big Switch Networks

Bmc Software

Brocade Communications Systems Inc.

Cavium

Check Point Software

Cisco

Citrix

Cloudflare

Commvault Systems Inc.

Coresite

Datacore Software

Ddn

Dell Inc.

Digital Realty

Equinix

Expedient

Extreme Networks

F5 Networks Inc.

Fogo Data Centers

Fortinet Inc.

Fujitsu

Fusion-Io

Global Switch

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

Hitachi Vantara (Hitachi Data Systems)

Huawei

Ibm

Infinidat

Infortrend

Inspur

Intel

Interoute

Juniper Networks

Kemp Technologies

Lenovo

Level 3 Communications

Limelight Networks

Lsi

Nec

Netapp

Netcetera

Neustar

Nimbus Data

Ntt

Nutanix

Oracle

Pivot3

Promise Technology

Pure Storage

Quantum

Rackspace

Radware

Red Hat

Riverbed Technologies

Sandisk

Scality

Seagate

Silver Peak Systems

Six Degrees Group

Solidfire Inc.

Sophos Inc.

Southsuite (Coraid)

Stratoscale

Sungard Availability Services

Swiftstack

Symantec

Synology

Telecity Group

Tintri

Toshiba Storage Products

Violin Memory

Vmware

Western Digital

Xio Technologies

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3096328

Continued...

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.