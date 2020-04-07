Coronavirus - South Africa: 31 new cases of COVID-19

There are 31 new cases of #COVID19. We are saddened to report 12 deaths to date, we send our condolences to the families and friends. We urge the public to take preventive measures such as meticulous hand washing for 20 seconds with soap and water or 60% alcohol-based sanitiser.



