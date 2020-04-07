Coronavirus - Nigeria: Nigeria Education Sector COVID19 Response Strategy in North East

Education Sector Coordination

The Nigeria Cluster is coordinated centrally by a team of experienced coordination specialists. The team consists of Sector Coordinators from both sector Lead Agencies, UNICEF and Save the Children, as well as an Information Management Officer seconded from IMMAP to UNICEF. The EiEWGN team is responsible for facilitating the coordination of partners by ensuring the Sector Core Functions are maintained. The EiEWGN team also maintains intercluster coordination with other sector-specific Clusters and Areas of Responsibilities (AoRs) and - as the central coordination unit for EiE in Nigeria - The EiEWGN team develops and maintains relationships with the Humanitarian Country Team, the Federal Ministry of Education and the Global Education Cluster (GEC).

Nigeria Education in Emergencies Working Group (EiEWG)

The Nigeria Education Working Group (EiEWG) is based in Maiduguri, coordinated centrally by a team of coordination specialists. The team consists of two Co-coordinators who are hosted by both Sector Lead Agencies - Save the Children and UNICEF – in addition to an Information Management Officer seconded from IMMAP to UNICEF. The EiEWG team is overall responsible for:

Facilitating the coordination of partners, information sharing, and mobilizing partners to ensure a coherent and effective EiE response; As the central coordination unit for EiE in Nigeria - the EiEWG team develops and maintains relationships with the Humanitarian Country Team, the Federal Ministry of Education (MoE), the State Ministry of Education, the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), relevant local education authorities and the Global Education Sector (GEC); and Engaging in continual inter-Sector coordination with OCHA and sector-specific actors and Areas of Responsibilities (AoRs) as well as donors. Partner Roles and Responsibilities Led by the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Save the Children and UNICEF, the EiEWG is comprised of partners who implement EiE programming in Nigeria. Partners work towards multilateral coordination through the EiEWG via the following means: Endorsing the overall aim and objectives of the Sector and standards for the design and implementation of emergency education projects; Adhering to EiEWG endorsed standards in the design and implementation of EiE programming (Framework); Maintaining regular attendance at Working Group meetings at the national and sub-national level (Structure) and other relevant platforms, such as Technical Working Groups, and Strategic Advisory Groups; Reporting their EiE activities on a monthly basis using the Sectors’ ReportHub2 and highlighting needs, gaps, and duplications; Supporting the development of the Humanitarian Response Plan and Multi-Year Education Sector Strategy; Working as a team, with government, and other Sector members to implement EiE activities, according to agreed minimum standards, including engaging with affected communities, and support to build local capacities; and Participating in Sector activities, including assessing needs, developing plans, joint monitoring, and developing policies and guidelines through working groups.

Download Report: https://bit.ly/3dVKiBj



