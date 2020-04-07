Agricultural Pump Market 2020 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast to 2026
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, April 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to this study, over the next five years the Agricultural Pump market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Agricultural Pump business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Agricultural Pump market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Agricultural Pump value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Submersible pump
Self-priming pump
Vortex pump
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Irrigation
Spray
Supply
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Grundfos
Cornell Pump
Franklin Electric
Wilo
Mono
Shimge Pump
Ebara Pumps
Dongyin Pump
Suprasuny
Leo
Flowserve
KSB
CNP
Dayuan Pump
Sulzer
Kaiquan Pump
Lingxiao Pump
Junhe Pump
Xylem
KBL
East Pump
Table of Contents
Global Agricultural Pump Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Agricultural Pump by Manufacturers
4 Agricultural Pump by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
11 Global Agricultural Pump Market Forecast
12 Key Players Analysis
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
……Continued
