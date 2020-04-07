Cold Chain Market 2020: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2026
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, April 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction
Global Cold Chain Market
According to this study, over the next five years the Cold Chain market will register a 12.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 314580 million by 2025, from $ 194870 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Cold Chain business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cold Chain market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Cold Chain value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Refrigerated Storage
Cold Chain Logistics
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Food and Beverages
Healthcare
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
• AmeriCold Logistics
• Swift Transportation
• Nichirei Logistics Group
• OOCL Logistics
• Burris Logistics
• Lineage Logistics
• Swire Group
• VersaCold Logistics Services
• Preferred Freezer Services
• JWD Group
• DHL
• X2 Group
• SCG Logistics
• AGRO Merchants Group, LLC
• Kloosterboer
• CWT Limited
• Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata
• NewCold Coöperatief U.A.
• XPO Logistics
• AIT
• Chase Doors
• Cloverleaf Cold Storage
• A.B. Oxford Cold Storage
• Interstate Cold Storage
• Best Cold Chain Co.
• Assa Abloy
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Cold Chain market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Cold Chain market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Cold Chain players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Cold Chain with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Cold Chain submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Key Points of Global Cold Chain Market
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
………………..
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 AmeriCold Logistics
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Cold Chain Product Offered
11.1.3 AmeriCold Logistics Cold Chain Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 AmeriCold Logistics News
11.2 Swift Transportation
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Cold Chain Product Offered
11.2.3 Swift Transportation Cold Chain Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Swift Transportation News
11.3 Nichirei Logistics Group
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Cold Chain Product Offered
11.3.3 Nichirei Logistics Group Cold Chain Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Nichirei Logistics Group News
11.4 OOCL Logistics
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Cold Chain Product Offered
11.4.3 OOCL Logistics Cold Chain Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 OOCL Logistics News
11.5 Burris Logistics
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Cold Chain Product Offered
11.5.3 Burris Logistics Cold Chain Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Burris Logistics News
11.6 Lineage Logistics
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Cold Chain Product Offered
11.6.3 Lineage Logistics Cold Chain Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Lineage Logistics News
11.7 Swire Group
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Cold Chain Product Offered
11.7.3 Swire Group Cold Chain Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Swire Group News
11.8 VersaCold Logistics Services
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Cold Chain Product Offered
11.8.3 VersaCold Logistics Services Cold Chain Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 VersaCold Logistics Services News
11.9 Preferred Freezer Services
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Cold Chain Product Offered
11.9.3 Preferred Freezer Services Cold Chain Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Preferred Freezer Services News
11.10 JWD Group
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Cold Chain Product Offered
11.10.3 JWD Group Cold Chain Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 JWD Group News
11.11 DHL
11.12 X2 Group
11.13 SCG Logistics
11.14 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC
11.15 Kloosterboer
11.16 CWT Limited
11.17 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata
11.18 NewCold Coöperatief U.A.
11.19 XPO Logistics
11.20 AIT
11.21 Chase Doors
11.22 Cloverleaf Cold Storage
11.23 A.B. Oxford Cold Storage
11.24 Interstate Cold Storage
11.25 Best Cold Chain Co.
11.26 Assa Abloy
NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
