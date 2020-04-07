Cold Chain Market 2020: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, April 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction

Global Cold Chain Market

According to this study, over the next five years the Cold Chain market will register a 12.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 314580 million by 2025, from $ 194870 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Cold Chain business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cold Chain market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Cold Chain value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Refrigerated Storage

Cold Chain Logistics

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

• AmeriCold Logistics

• Swift Transportation

• Nichirei Logistics Group

• OOCL Logistics

• Burris Logistics

• Lineage Logistics

• Swire Group

• VersaCold Logistics Services

• Preferred Freezer Services

• JWD Group

• DHL

• X2 Group

• SCG Logistics

• AGRO Merchants Group, LLC

• Kloosterboer

• CWT Limited

• Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata

• NewCold Coöperatief U.A.

• XPO Logistics

• AIT

• Chase Doors

• Cloverleaf Cold Storage

• A.B. Oxford Cold Storage

• Interstate Cold Storage

• Best Cold Chain Co.

• Assa Abloy

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cold Chain market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Cold Chain market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cold Chain players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cold Chain with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Cold Chain submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Key Points of Global Cold Chain Market

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

………………..

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 AmeriCold Logistics

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Cold Chain Product Offered

11.1.3 AmeriCold Logistics Cold Chain Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 AmeriCold Logistics News

11.2 Swift Transportation

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Cold Chain Product Offered

11.2.3 Swift Transportation Cold Chain Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Swift Transportation News

11.3 Nichirei Logistics Group

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Cold Chain Product Offered

11.3.3 Nichirei Logistics Group Cold Chain Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Nichirei Logistics Group News

11.4 OOCL Logistics

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Cold Chain Product Offered

11.4.3 OOCL Logistics Cold Chain Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 OOCL Logistics News

11.5 Burris Logistics

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Cold Chain Product Offered

11.5.3 Burris Logistics Cold Chain Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Burris Logistics News

11.6 Lineage Logistics

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Cold Chain Product Offered

11.6.3 Lineage Logistics Cold Chain Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Lineage Logistics News

11.7 Swire Group

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Cold Chain Product Offered

11.7.3 Swire Group Cold Chain Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Swire Group News

11.8 VersaCold Logistics Services

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Cold Chain Product Offered

11.8.3 VersaCold Logistics Services Cold Chain Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 VersaCold Logistics Services News

11.9 Preferred Freezer Services

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Cold Chain Product Offered

11.9.3 Preferred Freezer Services Cold Chain Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Preferred Freezer Services News

11.10 JWD Group

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Cold Chain Product Offered

11.10.3 JWD Group Cold Chain Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 JWD Group News

11.11 DHL

11.12 X2 Group

11.13 SCG Logistics

11.14 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC

11.15 Kloosterboer

11.16 CWT Limited

11.17 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata

11.18 NewCold Coöperatief U.A.

11.19 XPO Logistics

11.20 AIT

11.21 Chase Doors

11.22 Cloverleaf Cold Storage

11.23 A.B. Oxford Cold Storage

11.24 Interstate Cold Storage

11.25 Best Cold Chain Co.

11.26 Assa Abloy

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.



