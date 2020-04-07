Coronavirus - Cameroon: World Health Organization (WHO) is conducting training with traditional leaders in Cameroon
Traditional leaders are an important part of communities & their participation is essential to fighting #COVID19.
WHO is conducting training with traditional leaders in #Cameroon to equip them with the right messages to share with their networks.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.
