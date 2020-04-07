Coronavirus - Nigeria: Six new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Nigeria

Six new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 2 in Kwara, 2 in Edo, 1 in Rivers and 1 in the FCT.

As at 09:30 pm 6th April there are 238 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Thirty-five have been discharged with five deaths.



