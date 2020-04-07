Coronavirus - Kenya: Chief Administrative Secretary for Health receives 450 cart-tones of milk from New KCC in support of COVID-19 fumigation exercise

Dr. Rashid Aman, Chief Administrative Secretary for Health receives 450 cart-tones of milk from Everlyine Wachuka Corporate Affairs Officer New KCC in support of COVID-19 fumigation exercise in Nairobi and its environments.

#KomeshaCorona



