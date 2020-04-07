Coronavirus Covid-19 Testing: Symptoms, Asymptomatic, and Serology for Immunity

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, April 7, 2020

A WiseGuyReports Announces New Market Study on –“ Coronavirus Covid-19 Testing 2020 Global Market Outlook,Research,Trends And Forecast To 2026” To its Research Database.

Coronavirus Covid-19 Testing Market 2020

Summary: -

Covid-19 Testing 2020: The Way Forward describes the timelines the virus is likely to take regarding quarantines and successive waves of infection. Successive waves of infection are expected to strike the US population after the shelter in place restrictions start to be lifted. Intensive testing is needed at every stage of covid-19 disease management. The testing scenarios and the vendors with good test kits are described in detail.

Successive waves of infection are expected to continue to at least January 2021. One thing that will stop them is if effective vaccine is found. The 2020 study has 96 pages, 12 tables and figures. The tables describe in enormous detail what testing kits are available and the significance of further testing. It describes testing capacity and length of time to administer testing. It describes the impact of testing and the need for serological testing as the quarantines begin to end.

PCR testing – as used by the CDC and WHO initially – is very labor intensive, and has several points along the path of doing a single test where errors may occur – which may lead to headline issues of a false positive, the test showing evidence of the virus when it’s not actually there, or a false negative, suggesting someone doesn’t have the virus when in fact they do.

The virus and the resulting disease, Covid-19, have hit Germany with force: According to Johns Hopkins University, the country had more than 91,000 laboratory-confirmed infections by Saturday morning, more than any other country except the United States, Italy and Spain. But with 1,275 deaths, Germany’s fatality rate stood at 1.3 percent, compared with 12 percent in Italy, around 10 percent in Spain, France and Britain, 4 percent in China and 2.5 percent in the United States. Even South Korea, a model of flattening the curve, has a higher fatality rate, 1.7 percent.

Major Key Companies Covered in Coronavirus Covid-19 Testing Industry are:

Market Leaders Testing Capability, Time to Test Abbott Labs Leverages ID Now Platform w/ Installed Base of 15,000 Abbott Labs M2000 Thermo Fisher Scientific CDC bioMérieux Danaher / Cepheid Danaher / IDT LabCorp Quest Diagnostics Roche SunSure Biotech OPKO / BioReference Laboratories Hologic Mammoth Other - 260 Companies

When the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in the US, two labs at the CDC were the only ones permitted to conduct COVID-19 testing, using a test developed by the agency’s own researchers. When the CDC tried to expand testing by providing its test kits to state and local public health labs, there were problems with the initial version of the kits, The CDC, despite initially faulty reagents making its first test kits unreliable, is now offering accurate RT-PCR Diagnostic Panels and positive and human specimen controls.

Methodology

The global Coronavirus Covid-19 Testing market report provides a perfect vision of the market by explaining the change in business dynamics, deployments, benefit chain and industry productive forces, and restricting factors of the Industry. The SWOT report summary provides a holistic study of the market. It also includes a primary survey and revenue and important analysis under the company profile section. Moreover, the report includes insights that are related to trends and their impact on the market. Buyer and dealer bargaining power, warning of new members and substitutes, and the level of conflict in the market is discussed in the report. It analyzes market opportunities for stakeholders and provides complete details of competitive developments like contracts and agreements, alliances and benefits, extensions, and new product/service launches, partnerships, joint ventures, and collaborations, in the global market.

Segment analysis

This report includes all the essential data needed to identify the essential changes in the Coronavirus Covid-19 Testing market and developing trends of each segment and country. This report of Coronavirus Covid-19 Testing market Survey Report 20xx is segmented into market segments and sub-segments, market trends, opportunities challenges and dynamics, supply and demand, size of the market, stakeholder analysis and competitive aspect. The Market is segmented based on product types, end-users, and applications. The end-user is the largest segment factor owing to the growing number of medium to large scale projects under development across the world.



Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1.1 Covid-19 PCR Testing Market Driving Forces 16

1.2 Covid-19 Testing 25

1.3 Covid-19 Testing Equipment Missed the Mark 29 1.3.1 Covid-19 Need for Quarantine 31

1.3.2 Viral Load 31

1.3.3 Covid-19 Testing on Patients with Symptoms 32

1.3.4 Covid-19 Serological Contact Testing 34

1.3.5 Covid-19 Serological Testing on Social Contacts of Patients with

Symptoms 35

1.4 Covid-19 Testing Prices 36 2. DELAYS IN US COVID-19 TESTING AND INTERNATIONAL RESPONSE 37

2.1 Broader Testing Delayed 37

2.2 Government and Open Market Control of Testing 37

2.3 Extracting Virus from Blood Sample 38 3. COVID-19 TESTING REGIONAL ANALYSIS 39

3.1 Covid-19 Number People Affected Worldwide 39

3.2 US 40

3.3 China 44

Continued…

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries.



