Naotsune Alliance’ Solidarity Fund Will Donate A Total Of $4,3mln To Help Address Immediate Impacts of COVID-19

OSAKA, JAPAN, April 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Naotsune Alliance , a financial advisor for the world of business that provides discretionary investment advisory services for individual clients, wealthy families, institutional investors and investment trusts, with extensive fund management experience and product development capabilities, today announced that the recently launched Solidarity Fund to fight the coronavirus outbreak has successfully collected $4,3mln thanks to our partners, clients, online donors involvement and our institutional customers.Arinobu V. Saito, Chief Executive Officer at Naotsune Alliance commented: “Following an extraordinary general meeting, we unanimously took a decision to donate the total collected amount of $4.3mln to a European humanitarian aid organization which will redirect the funds to the most affected by the COVID19 European countries.”“The funds will be transferred directly to them, considering the fact that they are more aware of what exactly is the situation and what exactly is needed in terms of difficult-to-obtain medical supplies and other requisites. Our main priority was to provide extremely needed funds for supplies required by medical professionals and enabling experts to administer immediate aid as effectively as possible. When we face times like these, the most important thing is that we come together and help those in need,” said Mr. Saito.“Naotsune Alliance brings many thanks to all employees, partners, customers and individuals and organizations who decided to step up and contribute to our Solidarity Fund by donating to support nations which are in much more difficult situation these days. We want to believe that our charity act, will help as many people as possible in Europe to fight the virus which is destabilizing the whole planet’s economy and is taking a big toll on population health and welfare. Also, we at Naotsune Alliance hope the charity act we make will be an example for other organizations and firms worldwide with financial possibilities and good willing to help and support,” added Mr. Saito.Naotsune Alliance is a financial advisor for the world of business, a world in which community is key. The company’s memberships, partnerships and associations are chosen with care, and its selectiveness ensures it is connected to the right people and have access to the best and most up-to-date knowledge. Our main products are Japanese equity funds, thus utilizing Naotsune Alliance’s local expertise for Japanese firms with a focus on mid-small cap companies, start-ups and IPOs. Naotsune Alliance also manages funds with external asset managers and funds managed by prominent asset managers located all over the world.



