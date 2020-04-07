Naotsune Alliance Is Preparing Very Well to Confront Challenges COVID19 is Imposing

A Message from Arinobu V. Saito, CEO at Naotsune Alliance

OSAKA, JAPAN, April 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- “In the past few months, we have all been challenged by COVID-19 and its rapid impact on the economy, financial markets, and our personal and professional lives. We at Naotsune Alliance are all concerned about the spread of COVID-19 around the world. Definitely, our first concern is with the human toll this outbreak has taken and may yet take. We are majorly concerned for our employees and clients around the world, most of whom live and work in the affected regions. Nowadays, Naotsune Alliance’ priorities and focus are to ensure the health and safety of our employees as well as a stable operating environment.Dear Clients, with COVID-19, we are clearly experiencing an unprecedented global crisis and volatile markets. We hope all is well with you, your colleagues and families in your community. As news of the COVID-19 outbreak continues to unfold, being extremely cautious for the health and welfare of our employees, we want to share with you the steps we are taking at Naotsune Alliance. Over the last several weeks we have tested our business continuity plans, including having most employees work remotely to ensure there will be no business interruption. Therefore, when the Japanese authorities will decide to declare state of emergency in Osaka, we can assure our customers that we will be ready and very well prepared to continue providing our services at professional levels. We have built and practiced a secure infrastructure that enables our associates to perform all critical functions from remote locations if needed.Naotsune Alliance employees have confirmed through exercises that they can sustain normal operations remotely. All staff will have all needed access that allows for indefinite operations while working remotely. As this situation is fluid and changing daily, we will of course closely monitor and adjust our plans accordingly.After a thoroughly preparation process, we can confidently say that Naotsune Alliance has powerful business continuity programs in place that we can call on as needed to handle the situation in the safest, most effective way possible.Due to the special situation we are all facing, Naotsune Alliance has initiated on the 15th of February the Solidarity Fund dedicated to collect funds to support countries that are the most affected by the new type of coronavirus, COVID19. Therefore, today we are extremely pleased to announce that the Solidarity Fund has collected a total of $4.3mln. The way the collected funds will be dispatched will be decided tomorrow during an extraordinary general meeting.”Naotsune Alliance is a financial advisor for the world of business, a world in which community is key. The company’s memberships, partnerships and associations are chosen with care, and its selectiveness ensures it is connected to the right people and have access to the best and most up-to-date knowledge. Our main products are Japanese equity funds, thus utilizing Naotsune Alliance’s local expertise for Japanese firms with a focus on mid-small cap companies, start-ups and IPOs. Naotsune Alliance also manages funds with external asset managers and funds managed by prominent asset managers located all over the world.



