SaveUSJobs Announces Funnest and Most Rewarding Remote Gig for LA Foodie Critics

Do you love food, creative writing, and making a difference, get the funnest part-time remote gig in LA www.GoodFoodCritic.com We Help Companies Find Talented Tech Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Fund Cause Love to Feed LA www.RecruitingforGood.com Share With Like-Minded Family and Friends in LA Inspiring Like-Minded Family and Friends in LA www.LovetoFeedLA.com A club in LA for like-minded families and professionals who love life + making a difference + food for good www.JointheMitzvahClub.com

The purpose of the fun part-time gig is to hire inspiring food critics and develop a list of the top 25 dishes from Westside restaurants to reward and enjoy.

Do you love food, creative writing, and making a difference, we are looking for you? Be a LA Foodie Leader for Good.” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G), a staffing agency funding cause Love to Feed LA ; is awarding nominated nurses LA's Best Food in the Hood. And is hiring Good Food Critics to create list of the 25 most delish dishes at Westside Restaurants to enjoy and reward.According to Recruiting for Good, Fun Advocate+Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Love to Yelp about restaurants, now do it for GOOD, get paid to have fun creating the most delish dish list that will inspire the community...and enjoy LA's Best Food in the Hood delivered to your home too. Are you the LA Foodie Leader, we are looking for..."About the Funnest Foodie Gig1.Can you write an inspiring and positive review in 3 sentences or less.2.You have 10 years experience making a difference (or being an awesome mom, we will check references), and live on the Westside.3.Help create Top 25 Delish Dishes on the Westside List to Reward Nurses.4.Write a kickass review in 15 minutes or less to earn $25.5.Enjoy LA’s Best Food in the Hood Delivered to Your Home.How to Land The Gig1. Email Sara(at)RewardingLA(dot)com "3 Sentences Why This Gig is Perfect for You."2. Include name, what city on the Westside do you live in, and best phone number.3. Phone interview conducted by Recruiting for Good.Carlos Cymerman adds, "People are more than just a resume...we are looking for a creative writer who loves to inspire people...and use their talent for good...because when you love life, and work...the party never stops."AboutSince 1998, Recruiting for Good www.RecruitingforGood.com a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica has been helping companies find talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology. And now is generating proceeds to fund cause Love to Feed LA www.LovetoFeedLA.com Need to solve a cloud, cyber security, network services problem? Consider hiring a preferred consulting partner who is helping feed LA to learn more visit www.ITConsultingforGood.com Love to make a difference, and dine in LA? Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund 'Feed the ER' to learn more visit www.BestFoodintheHood.com Join to have fun and enjoy dining for good.Want to land the funnest and most rewarding part-time remote paid gig in LA? Become a Good Food Critic. Must love food, and making a difference. Can You Write an Inspiring and Positive Review in 3 Sentences or Less, To Qualify for Job Visit www.GoodFoodCritic.com Write a Kickass Review in 15 Minutes or Less to Earn $25. Enjoy L.A.’s Best Food in the Hood Delivered Every Week to Your Home.The First Friday of Every Month, We Help Save US Jobs (sponsored by Recruiting for Good). Help LA companies find and employ part-time remote professionals (20 hours or less); after successful hire 'Pay What You Think Our Service is Worth,' to learn more visit www.SaveUSJobs.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.