DocTalkGo Adds Prescription Thymosin Alpha-1 to Its Roster to Help Boost Immunity in Patients

/EIN News/ -- New York City, New York, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s more important than ever to build up your immunity and strength in order to fight off contagious, infections diseases such as the coronavirus and influenza. Many consumers have stocked up on natural supplements such as vitamin c, zinc, echinacea and elderberry products to help their immune system remain strengthened. DocTalkGo, a provider of telemedicine based, remote medical services is prescribing an immune building, naturally occurring peptide hormone Thymosin Alpha-1 (Ta1) to approved patients. Thymosin Alpha-1 (Ta1) is in the Thymosin family and is an excellent immune modulator. Thymosin is a peptide produced naturally by the thymus gland and is one of several hormones secreted by the thymus that controls the growth of your T-cells. T-cells are critical when it comes to the body’s immunity responses as is the thymus, where individual T-cells respond to the millions of bacteria, fungi, or viruses that could invade your body.

Thymosin Alpha-1 (Ta1) is most often prescribed for chronic viral diseases but has also been shown to fight against harmful autoimmune processes. It is also used to help control inflammation associated with chronic diseases, which can cause excess fatigue. Thymosin Alpha-1 (Ta1) is a natural occurring peptide hormone that is crucial for the maintenance of homeostasis. It has been chemically synthesized and used in diseases where the immune system is hindered or malfunctioning. Ta1 is very well tolerated, with infrequent and mild adverse reactions. It’s the mostly commonly recommended peptide for general immune modulation. Ta1 may increase T cell function aiding in the body’s natural response to fight off viral and other illnesses. This is very well tolerated and rarely causes any adverse reactions. It is contraindicated in patients with autoimmune disorders or who have had organ transplants.

Schedule a phone or video call with one of DocTalkGo’s licensed health care specialists who can prescribe immunity boosting prescriptions and other remote healthcare services nationwide. If you might be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, visit https://www.covidmedicaltest.com/ to schedule a same-day consultation by phone or video. If a patient receives a positive COVID-19 test, they could be a candidate for Hydroxycholorquine. In compliance with federal laws, a patient must be tested and receive a positive COVID-19 result before hydroxychloroquine can be prescribed. It cannot be used for preventative measures prior to contracting the coronavirus. Our doctors will determine if COVID-19 symptoms are such that a COVID-19 test is required. If yes, a lab requisition will be sent to the patient to seek local testing.

DocTalkGo is a third party, telemedicine healthcare provider entity providing care nationwide. With a team of doctor and providers, we are available to individuals and families 7 days/week, expanded hours. Same-day, timely consultations always available. DocTalkGo has incorporated a healthcare algorithmn that helps guide the individual through a healthcare screening of questions to determine if that specific healthcare condition or disease management issue is appropriate for telemedicine care or should be directed back to an in-person doctor visit.

DocTalkGo healthcare providers are able to do nationwide laboratory testing and prescription submission to a pharmacy of the patient’s choice.

Contact information:

https://www.doctalkgo.com/

https://www.covidmedicaltest.com/

https://www.facebook.com/Coronavirustested/

866-403-8714

info@doctalkgo.com

Julie Wright DocTalkGo 760-659-3890 jwright@doctalkgo.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.