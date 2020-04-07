Audrey Herrick of Awaken with Audrey Featured on the Front Cover of Empowering Professionals Magazine

GREAT BARRINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to CDC (Center for Disease Control) statistics, 20 percent, or 1 in 5 Americans, suffers from pain, with at least half that amount (about 25 million) living with chronic pain that disrupts their lives. One woman is changing that issue, with a passion for human service and numerous skills. She’s not a medical doctor or even a psychotherapist, but she does have incredible knowledge of the heart and brain and expertise in energy and healing work. She helps people understand the root of their pain, improve their physical and emotional health, and learn to live a more spiritual and joyful life. Her name is Audrey Herrick, and the work she does is exactly what her business name implies: she awakens our potential for health, vitality and success.

For many years in her early life, Audrey had been able to tune into other people, absorbing their energy and feelings, but she didn’t have a way to define that yet. Events that happened in later years, such as a yearning to understand other spiritual realms after her father passed away, or attending a Reiki seminar with a friend, helped hasten her along the path she had long been travelling.

“It isn’t really a matter of who inspired me to get into this field,” Audrey says,” it’s that the universe inspired me, before I really knew it. The Universe steered me in this direction, to be of service to the public. The Universe always puts us where we are supposed to be.”

Today, Audrey holds certifications in many practices, such as Reflexology, Reiki, Shamanistic work, Somatic Healing, Chakra Balancing, Light Body Awakening and also as an Angel Guide. Depending on a client’s situation and desires, she may use one or more of these techniques to treat them. She taps into her unique ability to tune into energy frequencies, either drawing it in or sending it out (like inhaling and exhaling breath) and may incorporate sounds or crystals into the experience.

There are no limits to Audrey’s work and mission. When people come to her for healing, they admire her loving presence and deeper, more spiritual perspectives. They want to open up to their own spirituality, but they don't know how. She takes great delight in helping them awaken to their own authentic desires. Audrey helps clients begin to see themselves as their highest, best selves, and then they can begin to integrate aspects, previously viewed as separate or unattainable, into their lives now. This is what real empowerment is about.

Audrey knows that the physical pain we feel is the very last indicator of an imbalance. She says pain is really a collection of energies and categorizes pain in numerous ways that are tied to what we’ve experienced that impacted our energy. These include: Emotional, Cognitive/Psychological, Mental, Environmental, Physical, Relationship, Psychic, Spiritual and Karmic. She will gladly explain them all to anyone interested in exploring further.

In addition to physical pain, the body can react with disease. Audrey pronounces it dis-ease, emphasizing that something has put our energy out of natural alignment, and we do not feel at ease. Audrey notes that every emotion, situation and experience we’ve had is stored in our body until we learn how to release it. The body does everything it can to protect the heart. The body will store frequencies of emotions and experiences in different place--like organs, joints, glands, bones and cells--which protect the heart from sensing or re-experiencing such painful thoughts and events.

Practicing self-love, or being centered in self, is one method Audrey advocates to stave off the hurt and pain. She says we should all honor ourselves, by listening to our intuition and standing up for our beliefs. “Never make a choice that goes against your core. Don’t let anyone say hurtful things to you or take away your power,” Audrey says-- and that applies to matters as simple as being manipulated into extra tasks by a coworker or as deep as an abusive spouse or a Me-Too type event.

Dispelling pain and disease. Honoring yourself. Grasping possibilities and reaching higher. It’s all part of the better life we can be living once we Awaken with Audrey.

Q & A

EP: What was an a-ha moment in your career?

Audrey: The catalyst for my healing career was my father's early death. I had just graduated from college and took a deep dive into philosophical questions about love and life. I read a plethora of books about NDEs - Near Death Experiences and what happens to the body during transitioning from life to beyond. I came across a lot of material about energy and the energy body and I learned a language for the way I had experienced most of my life--through sensing energies and healing through energy work. That certainly was pivotal. And then when I was pregnant, I received reflexology from my sister and was amazed at how my body responded to it. So, I studied it. As I began to expand my knowledge and learn different energy practices, I felt this is where I should be. Then one day, about 10 years ago I was standing on a corner in my little town and saw a storefront for rent. It was open, and I looked at it and thought it could be a great spot for a business doing healing work. I had a friend who was a massage therapist and talked it over with her. Within 5 weeks we opened! She left it about a year later, and I kept on growing and then changed my location.

EP: What do you consider your greatest achievement?

Audrey: Personally, my children are my greatest achievement. Professionally, it’s leading people on their healing journeys. Being an integral, sacred part of their awakening to themselves, their power and gifts is a great achievement that I get to experience consistently. It is such an honor!

EP: Were you ever influenced by another entrepreneur?

Audrey: While I am proud to have built a business, I do not typically think of myself as an entrepreneur. So, if I were to cite anyone it would be Oprah Winfrey. I have always admired Oprah for a million obvious reasons. She has brought so much light to the people on this planet.

EP: What is the most challenging part of your work?

Audrey: Finding the vocabulary to describe what I am being shown in the energy world is the most challenging part of my work. The most joyous, loving and blissful human feelings cannot even come close to the experience of what unconditional love in the energy world feels like. We all have access to that. That love is our innate right and who we all are at our soul level. Having to relate to clients what I was shown in a vision (e.g. something traumatic and painful from their past) is also challenging. Most times people confirm what I was shown, but in some cases, things have been stored in the subconscious and those people don't have a memory of it. In such cases, a person's soul will feel acknowledged by this truth even though their mind may be confused, and I am comforted by that.

EP: What drives you?

Audrey: Wanting to be of service to humanity drives me. Wanting people to be who they truly are - empowered and centered-in-self drives me. Wanting people to awaken to their personal TRUTH drives me. Wanting people to be healed - deeply, drives me. The desire for people to understand themselves and each other--their behaviors and their actions, drives me. {p 2 of 3}

The desire for people to consciously create their own lives drives me. The desire for people to be healed

through unconditional love drives me. The desire for people to know, feel and act consciously with

unconditional love drives me. The desire for people to know how much they are loved and supported bytheir spiritual team - angels, guides, ethereal beings of light, ancestors, etc. drives me. Acting as a bridge from this world's density to the unseen higher dimensions of light and energy for awakening and healing of humanity and healing of the planet drives me. All of this drives me and keeps me on my healing mission.

EP: What advice would you give someone starting up their own practice?

Audrey: Take a breath. Ground your energy. Open your heart and mind. Have confidence. Have discernment with everything you feel. Place your humanness aside and allow higher frequencies of energy to guide you. Honor each person and each situation. Meditate. Be grateful. Pray to be of service to each client and humanity. Love yourself. Judge no one. Be in the frequency of love, even when fear arises, and believe me, it will. Always remember that you are stronger than you feel and believe in your power.

EP: Do you have any hobbies and what might they be?

Audrey: Healing work is also my hobby! (Laughs) Yes, I am that passionate about it! I also enjoy time with my family. I love to dance, sing, take hikes and travel. I enjoy preparing and eating delicious and healthy foods. I meditate. I love to read, and to spend time with friends and nature.

EP: What’s next for you?

Audrey: I would love to have my own television show with a focus on healing. Healing through the medium of television is incredibly powerful, because each person who is watching is contributing to the healing in some way. Television would exponentially increase the power of healing. I can't wait to be a part of that! I once worked as a broadcast journalist and have always been drawn to reaching huge audiences. If I could do healing on TV, that would satisfy my earliest desire and nurture my soul at the same time. Part of what I hope to bring to television is what it looks like to live a spiritual life. I love living a spiritual life on this planet. Some people don't know how to do that. They think they have to go to work, be practical and don't have time to be spiritual. I teach how to be spiritual while being at work, at home, anywhere, everywhere. Being spiritual is a way of perceiving, living, and being.

EP: What are you never without?

Audrey: I am never without my discernment. Being an intuitive empath requires constantly reading frequencies of energy, from every person and situation. I am never without my intuition, sense of love, compassion and understanding. I am never without the awareness of my spiritual guides. On a more personal level, I am never without my water, lip balm, and phone…or my sense of humor.

EP: Any last thoughts?

Audrey: I want all the skeptics out there to know you don’t have to believe in what I do for it to work. The frequency of the heart is incredible: its electromagnetic field is 5,000 times stronger than the brain. So just open your heart and feel. The heart will draw all you need to it.

Audrey Herrick, Awaken with Audrey

Phone: 413-301-3032

Email: awakenwithaudrey@gmail.com

Website: https://awakenwithaudrey.com

Photos of Audrey by Brenda Tate Portraits



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.