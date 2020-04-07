Patricia Aguilar of Alpha Recovery Centre to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MIDLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mental illness and substance abuse disorders centers are meant to provide treatment for individuals who abuse illegal drugs and alcohol and/or for people suffering from psychological or emotional issues. Substance abuse is a global epidemic that has worsened dramatically over the years and not only has devastating consequences for the individual but for our nation as a whole. Mental illness and substance abuse can go hand in hand or but whatever the case treatment is critical and in order for people to get better they need the assistance of a quality treatment center to get them back on the right track to a healthy, fulfilling life.

Patricia is a top notch licensed chemical dependency counselor and CEO of Alpha Recovery Centre a substance abuse and mental health care provider.

“My mission is to serve humanity and it is a tremendous privilege to help people recover,” says Patricia. “With our holistic and comprehensive approach, we are deeply committed to our unwavering vision is to create pathways to complete recovery and healing for our clients.”

For over thirteen years Alpha Recovery Centre has been an outpatient provider offering personalized and total recovery programs for those suffering from substance abuse and mental health challenges. Patricia, who believes wholeheartedly in a holistic approach, also offers modalities such as the Body Code, Emotion Code, Reiki, and stress management. In addition, there is also hypnotherapy, a DWI program, a Wellness program in either individual, family, and group therapy for the intent and purposes of providing strength and support for families by specialty trained staff determined to get each client on the road to recovery.

“God has guided me to do this work and I have been so incredibly encouraged by my clients,” says Patricia. “When your dream and the intention come from your heart that Divine source guides you in the right direction. When an individual takes the first step reaching out for help then their promise for healing is a light that truly guides them to a path of wellness.”

Having experienced substance abuse within her own family is what was inspired Patricia who calls herself a “survivor,” to open up her clinic to help other families affected and needing connection, support, and healing.

Besides Patricia’s empathetic approach, she also relies on her caring staff each with a specialized role in different healing modalities. including her daughter Andrea training and studying evidence-based research that our emotions are very real and it has an impact on our own personal health and especially on heart health.

“All my clients that experience such crisis and turmoil and reach out for help I call them my greatest teachers,” says Patricia. “When they decide they are not no longer wish to play the victims, embrace resiliency, and courageously share their stories and vulnerabilities it’s part of their road to recovery. I’m grateful for the privilege to help people at their lowest and when they are transformed and I see the light in their eyes is life changing.”

Close Up Television will feature Patricia Aguilar in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday April 7th at 3 p.m. EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information on our guest please visit www.alpharecoverycentre.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.