PUBLIC NOTICE (Registration of Births, Deaths and Marriages)

SAMOA, April 6 - In response to the extension of the Order of the State of Emergency, the Samoa Bureau of Statistics hereby wishes to inform the public that the Division for Births, Deaths and Marriages in Apia will continue to operate from 10am-2pm from April 6th until further notice. The Savai’i branch will also resume its operations from April 7th at 10am – 2pm until further notice.

Please contact telephones 32984 or 7596903 in the Apia Office or 51538 or 7280697 in the Savaii Office, for consultations and appointments regarding the above matters.

Sincerely,

Aliimuamua Malaefono.Tauā-Faasalaina Registrar General

Division of Births, Deaths and Marriages

Samoa Bureau of Statistics