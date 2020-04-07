Global Hydrogenated Polyisobutene Market to Reach US$ 22.8 Million by 2027 – Coherent Market Insights

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hydrogenated polyisobutene market was valued at US$ 15.1 million in 2018, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period (2019-2027).

Definition of Market/Industry:

Hydrogenated polyisobutene is a synthetic oil which is majorly used as a substitute for mineral oil. Moreover, it was first synthesized to mimic the effects of mineral oil.

Statistics:

The global hydrogenated polyisobutene market was valued at US$ 15.1 Mn in 2018, and is expected to reach US$ 22.8 Mn by the end of 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period (2019 to 2027).

Request for Sample PDF copy @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3297

Drivers:

Demand for hydrogenated polyisobutene is increasing due to the growing number of regulatory approvals, which is expected to favor the growth of the global hydrogenated polyisobutene market. For instance, in 2015, the Voluntary Cosmetic Registration Program (the Food & Drug Administration’s reporting system used by manufacturers, packers, and distributors of cosmetic products) stated that hydrogenated polyisobutene is reportedly used in around 1963 formulations. Lipsticks were the most reported category for consumption of hydrogenated polyisobutene. These factors are expected to boost demand for hydrogenated polyisobutene during the forecast period.

Market Opportunities

Rising demand for adhesives is likely to create growth opportunities for the global hydrogenated polyisobutene market. Apart from specific applications, adhesives can be used for various purposes such as sealing agents to prevent corrosion, waterproofing, and oxidation among others. For instance, according to the Institution of Civil Engineers, the global construction market is expected to reach US$ 8 trillion by 2030, driven by demand from China, the U.S., and India. This is expected to facilitate demand for hydrogenated polyisobutene from in the construction industry.

Market Restraints

Potential side effects of hydrogenated polyisobutene such as skin irritation are a major factor challenging the growth of the global hydrogenated polyisobutene market .

Key Takeaways

Among function, the cosmetics & personal care segment accounted for a significant market share in 2018. This segment is further sub-segmented into hair care, skin care, eye care, nail care, and others. Hydrogenated polyisobutene helps to maintain body moisture and also prevents water loss from the skin cells. Hydrogenated polyisobutene also increases viscosity of the base solution used in various cosmetic formulations and beauty products such as lipsticks, perfumes, foundations, face powders, make-up bases, shaving cream, moisturizers, suntan products, tanning preparations, nail polishes, and others. Therefore, the increasing demand for cosmetics & personal care products is expected to favor growth of the hydrogenated polyisobutene market during the forecast period.

Market Trends

Manufacturers are improving their production technologies to meet the growing demand for hydrogenated polyisobutene. For instance, BASF’s OPPANOL polyisobutene product family offers improved formulations that provide electrical insulation, water vapor barrier, and flexibility at low temperatures, good adhesion, and no skin irritation. These factors are expected to boost the demand for global hydrogenated polyisobutene market during the forecast period.

Competitive Section

Company Names

A&E Connock

BASF SE

Croda International plc.

Elementis PLC

Glenn Corporation

Henan Tianfu Chemical Co. ltd

INEOS Oligomers

NOF America Corporation

Sensient Cosmetic Technologies

SOPHIM

The Innovation Company

UPI Chem

Buy this Report Now @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3297

Market Taxonomy

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

By Function

Emollient

Viscosity Increasing Agent

Plasticizer

Others (Extruders, etc.)

By End-use Industry

Cosmetics & Personal Care Skin Care (Inc. Lipstick) Hair Care Eye Care Nail Care Others (Sun Care, Baby Care, etc.)

Adhesives

Rubber

Others (Textiles, Lubricants, etc.)

Did not find what you were looking for? Here are some similar Topics:

COSMETIC INGREDIENTS MARKET

Based on product type, cosmetic ingredients market is segregated into surfactants, emollients, polymers, oleochemicals, botanical extracts, rheology modifier, preservatives, emulsifier & stabilizer, and others. In 2018, surfactants segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 26.9% in the global cosmetic ingredients market, followed by emollients and oleochemicals.

Read more @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/cosmetic-ingredients-market-3212

NUTRICOSMETICS MARKET

Nutricosmetics are primarily taken in two forms- solid and liquid. The nutricosmetics products are taken orally either as liquids or pill. These products of nutricosmetics is expected to gain traction among the busy lifestyles as it takes less time compare to other cosmetics that are needed to apply over the body during the forecast period. The nutricosmetics market is expected to be highly driven by the cosmetics market which is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% in terms of revenue during 2017-2025 and is expected to retain the trend during the forecast period.

Read more @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/nutricosmetics-market-518

Mr. Shah Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave. #3200 Seattle, WA 98154 Tel: +1-206-701-6702 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.