iSIGN Media Announces the Signing of an Agreement with Corbiz Strategies to Introduce Safety Alert Messaging (“SAM”) to Retirement Homes

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (“iSIGN” or “Company”) (TSX-V: ISD) (OTC: ISDSF), a leading provider of interactive mobile proximity marketing and public security alert solutions, today announced the signing on an agreement with Corbiz Strategies (“Corbiz”) to introduce iSIGN’s Safety Alert Messaging (“SAM”) technology solution to retirement homes across Canada.



Corbiz is a Canadian company that specializes in the creation of business plans; marketing analysis and strategies, including brand identity, customer engagement, sales objectives and training. They have pre-existing business relationships with thousands of retirement homes across Canada and understand how SAM can be utilized as a communications tool both within the home for staff and residents and beyond the home for the families of residents.

As does iSIGN, Corbiz sees SAM as tool that homes can use for sharing COVID-19 information quickly and also sees SAM as a method to send normal communications concerning ‘home news’, event announcements, etc. to residents both now and in the future.

“I consider SAM to be a perfect tool to provide a contact point for residents and their families,” stated Ms. Kimberley Mills, Chief Executive Officer of Corbiz. “I believe that as SAM can reduce administrative time currently being spent on communicating with the families of residents, that the conversion into paid subscription at the end of the no-charge period or even before is very probable.”

SAM is a technology based mobile messaging system that enables the controlled broadcast of critical information to registered recipients . Registered recipients can be as broad as the general public, or as narrow as salaried and contract employees and can be assigned into various sub-groups, allowing for messages to be directed only to specific groups or to everyone, depending on needs. Due to SAM’s ‘message received’ alert function, SAM messages are more obvious to recipients when they are received than simple texts and email.

As SAM supports iOS and Android in-app messaging, the SAM app is available in both the Google Play and Apple app stores. Broadcasters log into the SAM dashboard via their web browser, create and then send messages to their registered recipients in a matter of minutes. Sent messages are stored within the dashboard for later reference as required until the sender deletes them.

Corbiz shares iSIGN desire to help combat the spread of COVID-19 and aid in the return of normalcy to everyday life and as such, is offering their services on a no-charge basis during this crisis situation.

About iSIGN Media

iSIGN, a Canadian company based in Toronto (Richmond Hill), Ontario is a data-focused, software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that is a pioneering leader in the areas of location-based security alert messaging and proximity marketing utilizing Bluetooth® and Wi-Fi connectivity in complete privacy. Creators of the Smart suite of products, a patented interactive proximity marketing technology, iSIGN enables the delivery of messages to mobile devices in proximity, with real-time reporting and analytics on a variety of metrics. 2019 winner of Richmond Hill’s Innovator of the Year award. Partners include IBM, Keyser Retail Solutions, Baylor University, Verizon Wireless, TELUS and Mtrex Network Solutions. www.isignmedia.com

About Corbiz Strategies

Kimberley Mills is the CEO and Founder of Corbiz Strategies. With her extensive knowledge and over fifteen years of experience within the seniors housing industry, Kimberley brings her expertise and exuberance to every project in her care. She understands all facets of retirement living and consistently delivers creative marketing solutions and strategies. The Corbiz team is comprised of highly skilled professionals each with unique skill sets. www.corbizstrategies.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations, which involve risks and uncertainties associated with iSIGN Media’s business and the environment in which the business operates. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking, including those identified by the expressions “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend” and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect iSIGN Media’s current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. iSIGN Media assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements.

© 2020 iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. All Rights Reserved. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

Company contacts:

Alex Romanov

President

iSIGN Media Solutions Inc.

alex@isignmedia.com

Corbiz Strategies

Kimberley Mills

Chief Executive Officer

kim@corbizstrategies.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor Its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this release.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.