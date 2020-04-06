April 06, 2020 Federal Reserve will establish a facility to facilitate lending to small businesses via the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) by providing term financing backed by PPP loans For release at 2:00 p.m. EDT To facilitate lending to small businesses via the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), the Federal Reserve will establish a facility to provide term financing backed by PPP loans. Additional details will be announced this week. For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955



