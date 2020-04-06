Physicians Need to Use Available Weapons against COVID-19, AAPS Tells Arizona Governor Doug Ducey

/EIN News/ -- TUCSON, Ariz., April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a letter to Arizona Governor Doug Ducey , the Arizona State Chapter of The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) expresses concern about an Executive Order that strictly prohibits prescribing hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine for prophylactic use against COVID-19 “unless peer-reviewed evidence becomes available.”

“For nearly 20 years, there has been scientific evidence of the potential usefulness of the antimalarial drugs chloroquine (CQ) and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) in the treatment of viral infections, including coronavirus,” the letter states.

Reviewing reports from ongoing studies by clinicians in China, South Korea, France, and the U.S., AAPS calculates that as of today the probability of hydroxychloroquine success in reducing morbidity and mortality in COVID-19 patients is 93 percent (426 of 459 patients benefited).



Success is far more likely with early use. Since tests may not become positive until late, “prophylactic use” may really be early treatment, AAPS points out.



“We would not send troops into a malarious area without prophylaxis, even in the absence of a peer-reviewed study showing that more soldiers get sick and die when unprotected,” the letter states. “Should we wait months for a study likely to show that more nurses and doctors get infected—and remain contagious longer—if not allowed to be protected?”



“We urge you to take the lead in restraining government agencies from interfering in physicians’ decisions, and in encouraging freedom and innovation to bring this pandemic under control,” AAPS concludes.



The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) has represented physicians of all specialties since 1943.

