Revivalist Gin Offering Free Delivery on Spirits with Proceeds Benefitting the 'Philly Tip Jar'

Don and Scott Avellino of Revivalist Spirits

...it was an easy decision to use this opportunity to donate a percentage of our profits to our industry peers who are currently out of work.” — Scott Avellino

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scott and Don Avellino of Revivalist Spirits have decided to launch a delivery service for their award-winning craft gin and bourbon products, offering free delivery to anyone within the five local southeastern PA counties — Philadelphia, Montgomery, Chester, Delaware, and Bucks. In addition, a portion of their sales will benefit the 'Philly Tip Jar' — a virtual tip jar which was launched to help food service industry workers during the COVID-19 outbreak and restaurant shutdown.All deliveries require a two-bottle minimum, and orders can be placed on the Revivalist Spirits website. Enter "PhillyTip" in the promo code in the order to have a portion of the sale sent directly to the Philly Tip Jar."With PA Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores closed, this is the only way to help people get our craft spirits while they're stuck inside during these trying times," said Scott. "We hope this can bring a little bit of happiness to our customers, and it was an easy decision to use this opportunity to donate a percentage of our profits to our industry peers who are currently out of work."Featured products include the Avellino brothers’ celebrated DragonDance Jalapeno Gin; Equinox Gin; Resurgent Rye Whiskey; Resurgent Young American Bourbon; and Resurgent Custom Cask Bourbon. Prices range from $29.99 - $61.99 per 750 ML bottle.Launched in the summer of 2016, Revivalist Spirits by Brandywine Branch Distillers are distilled at 350 Warwick Road in Elverson, PA. Learn more and place delivery orders by visiting http://revivalistspirits.com # # #



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.