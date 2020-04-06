Mercedes-Benz Canada partners with Kruger Products to deliver essential supplies to front-line healthcare professionals

As part of the #RollingItForward initiative, Mercedes-Benz Canada and its dealer network are working with Kruger Products to deliver the essentials to front-line healthcare professionals—allowing them to focus on their critical work helping people all over the country.

A fleet of over 20 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Metris Vans will be actively deployed in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver to deliver Cashmere and Purex Bathroom Tissue, Scotties Facial Tissue and SpongeTowels Paper Towel to front-line healthcare workers at several hospitals.

At a time when Canadians are rallying together while staying apart, Mercedes-Benz Canada is doing its part by taking to the road to deliver much-needed supplies to some of our country’s best.

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercedes-Benz Canada and its national dealer network are proud to partner with Kruger Products to deliver key household products—including Cashmere and Purex Bathroom Tissue, Scotties Facial Tissue and SpongeTowels Paper Towel—to front-line healthcare workers. The #RollingItForward initiative came out of a shared desire to give back to the people who are working so tirelessly to help Canadians who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It will begin in Montreal today, before expanding to Toronto and Vancouver.

“Mercedes-Benz Canada and its dealer network are delighted to be partnering with Kruger Products to deliver supplies to these vital front-line workers, doing our part to make their lives easier while they do the hard work of providing critical care to Canadians,” says Brian D. Fulton, President & CEO, Mercedes-Benz Canada. “When we learned Kruger Products had supplies to deliver and a need for distribution, we immediately began working with representatives from our national dealer network to assemble a fleet of Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Metris Vans to fill that need. Everyone involved is grateful to have the opportunity to support our communities right now, when it matters most.”

“We’re proud to partner with Mercedes-Benz to deliver care packages to Canada’s frontline healthcare workers during this challenging time. While their focus is on healing us, our focus needs to be on supporting them,” says Dino Bianco, CEO, Kruger Products. “There’s never been a more important time in Canadian history to come together, step up, and start #RollingItForward.”

About Kruger Products L.P.

Kruger Products is Canada’s leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products serves the Canadian consumer market with well-known brands such as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels® and Scotties®. A Greater Toronto Area Top Employer for the past eight years, Kruger Products has approximately 2,500 employees and was once again named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies in 2020. The company operates eight FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information, visit www.krugerproducts.ca .

About Mercedes-Benz Canada

Mercedes-Benz Canada is responsible for the sales, marketing, and service of Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG passenger vehicles and Mercedes-Benz Vans. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc. employs approximately 1,200 people in 14 locations across Canada. Through a nationwide network of seven Mercedes-Benz own retail operations and 52 authorized dealerships, Mercedes-Benz Canada sold 46,090 vehicles in 2019. This positioned Mercedes-Benz as the top luxury manufacturer in Canada for the sixth consecutive year.

Further information from Mercedes-Benz Canada is available at media.mercedes-benz.ca .

Contact Information

For more information about Mercedes-Benz Canada, please contact:

Zakary Paget (647) 267-5932 zakary.paget@mercedes-benz.ca

For more information about Kruger Products, please contact:

Derek Bathurst (416) 560-2179 derek.bathurst@strategicobjectives.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3f8cb020-2303-4fc4-9da5-c46e26869cfb

Mercedes-Benz Canada partners with Kruger Products Starting today, a fleet of over 20 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Metris Vans will be actively deployed in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver to deliver essential supplies to front-line healthcare workers.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.