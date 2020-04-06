INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENERGY ALTERNATIVES, INC. BREAKS GROUND ON 25 MW SILICON RANCH SOLAR CONSTRUCTION PROJECT IN GEORGIA

Effort underway to hire and train local laborers and military veterans

/EIN News/ -- INDIANAPOLIS, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) (“IEA” or the “Company”), a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise, today announced that the Company has begun construction on the 25 megawatt (MW AC ) Appling Solar Farm, located near the city of Baxley, a rural community in Southeast Georgia.



Nashville-based Silicon Ranch Corporation, one of the nation’s largest independent solar power producers, selected IEA’s subsidiary, IEA Constructors LLC, as the Engineer-Procure-Construct Contractor for the project. IEA is responsible for the design, procurement, construction, commissioning and handover of the facility. Silicon Ranch is funding the installation and will own and operate the array for the long-term, consistent with all projects Silicon Ranch develops.

To construct the project, IEA will hire approximately 200 craft workers, the majority of whom will be recruited from the local labor pool in Georgia and the military veteran community. Due to the current COVID-19 outbreak, IEA will forego hosting a local job fair. Area residents interested in working on the Appling Solar Farm should apply online at IEA.net or send an email to recruit@iea.net. The project will hire for positions ranging from entry-level to experienced professionals, including laborers, CDL operators, welders and carpenters.

IEA will provide workers seeking utility-scale solar construction experience with on-site training in tracker assembly, wire harnessing, and module installation. Workers will assemble and install single-axis trackers that utilize NEXTracker’s TrueCapture™ smart control system, enabling approximately 95,000 solar modules to track the sun from east to west. The modules are produced locally by Hanwha Q CELLS at its new manufacturing facility in northeast Georgia, which is the largest of its kind in the Western Hemisphere.

Both Silicon Ranch and IEA share a commitment to safety, and IEA will follow CDC and OSHA guidance for preparing workplaces and responding to COVID-19 at the project site through social distancing, additional cleaning and monitoring standards in an effort to reduce the impact of the virus. Workers supporting the energy sector through renewable energy, including those supporting construction, have been identified as “essential” by the Department of Homeland Security. More information on critical infrastructure during COVID-19 can be found here .

The U.S. is the second-largest generator of solar power in the world, and Georgia remains one of the fastest-growing markets for growth in the country. In its 10th Annual National Solar Jobs Census, the Solar Foundation reported that Georgia placed first in the nation in 2019 in the rate of solar job growth, with an increase of nearly 30 percent year-over-year. According to Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables, the state of Georgia is projected to see continued growth in solar construction through at least 2024.

“At Silicon Ranch, we believe we can make a positive difference in the communities we serve, and we’re pleased to work with IEA to execute this vision in Appling County,” said Silicon Ranch Co-Founder and CEO, Reagan Farr. “Silicon Ranch is investing significantly in the local and statewide economy, deploying Georgia-produced modules, hiring local subcontractors, and recruiting from the local labor pool and military veteran community. We thank all of our partners for making this project and these investments possible.”

“Silicon Ranch is a natural partner for IEA given our renewable footprint in the Southeast region and like-minded approach to renewable construction,” said Joe Broom, IEA’s Senior Vice President of Solar Construction Operations. “The Southeast region is anticipated to be one of the largest areas for solar installations over the next five years. As a leading constructor of renewable energy projects, IEA is committed to meeting the continued demand for renewable energy sources in Georgia and across North America.”

IEA has constructed more than 800 MW (AC) of solar farms across the United States and Canada.

About IEA

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (IEA) is a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country. IEA’s service offering spans the entire construction process. The Company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction, turnkey, design-build, balance of plant, and subcontracting services. IEA is one of three Tier 1 wind energy contractors in the United States and has completed more than 200 wind and solar projects across North America. In the heavy civil space, IEA offers a number of specialty services including environmental remediation, industrial maintenance, specialty transportation infrastructure and other site development for public and private projects. For more information, please visit IEA’s website at www.iea.net or follow IEA on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter for the latest company news and events.

About Silicon Ranch Corporation

Silicon Ranch is the U.S. solar platform for Shell and one of the largest independent solar power producers in the country. Silicon Ranch’s work with a diverse set of customers across the country, including Fortune 500 companies and electric cooperatives, demonstrates its ability to customize solutions that ensure successful outcomes. The company’s operating portfolio includes more than 135 facilities across 14 states from New York to California, including the first large-scale solar projects in Georgia, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Mississippi. Silicon Ranch pioneered utility-scale solar in Georgia and is today a recognized market leader, with more than 1 Gigawatt across the state. To learn more, visit siliconranch.com and go to facebook.com/siliconranch .

Forward Looking Statements

