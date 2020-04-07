Learning Pioneers Launch Free Webinar Series to Help Students & Adults Face Remote Working Challenges During COVID-19

Weekly webinar series will provide expert support for students and parents who are struggling with focus, motivation, and productivity while working from home.

NEEDHAM, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beyond BookSmart , the leading company in executive function coaching and digital learning, has announced the launch of a free webinar series to help students and parents across the country face unfamiliar challenges associated with learning and working from home during COVID-19 shutdowns. The next live webinar presentation will be this Wednesday, April 8th at 1 pm ET and is hosted by the company’s CEO and founder, Michael Delman.As a company that has offered 1:1 online coaching for nearly 10 years and manages a remote team of over 400 coaches, Beyond BookSmart has established itself as a leader in remote learning and virtual workplaces.Since 2006, the company’s core mission has been to provide customized and comprehensive support for students and adults with executive function challenges, including difficulties with focus, motivation and work organization. Given that so many students and adults are now forced to learn or work outside of their traditional environments, these challenges are becoming especially difficult to overcome - even for those without ADHD or learning disabilities.Each webinar will introduce proven tools and strategies that address day-to-day challenges students and adults are facing during COVID-19 shutdowns. Although relevant to people’s needs in the current crisis, the benefits of the approaches featured are long-lasting. Some of the webinar topics include:• Maintaining Motivation While Working from Home• Regaining Focus During Turbulent Times• Creating Family Schedules for Balance and Wellness• Tackling Projects in Online Classes“I’d like to think that everyone, regardless of age, wants to get the most out of their work time,” says Delman, “which means that for most of us, there is always room for improvement in the way we approach responsibilities. Now with COVID-19 disrupting our baseline work habits, people of all ages are struggling to stay effective.” Delman adds, “In unprecedented times of need, we are happy to do our part. As a former teacher and administrator with over 15 years of experience developing strategies for remote work success, this free webinar series is something that I hope will make a difference for learners and workers of all ages.”For those interested in improving their work habits, they can register for the next webinar on Wednesday, April 8th at 1 PM ET here , which will center around maintaining motivation while working from home. The presentation is 30 minutes long and will include a 10 minute live Q&A session. Visit Beyond Booksmart’s events page to view the schedule for upcoming webinars and to register in advance.---About Beyond BookSmart: An Executive Function coaching company headquartered in Needham, MA, Beyond BookSmart has been working 1:1 with students and adults since 2006 to help them learn tools and strategies to be more effective in school, at work, and in their personal lives.About Michael Delman: Michael Delman is an award-winning educator and entrepreneur. In 2006 he founded Beyond BookSmart, which has grown into the world’s largest Executive Function coaching company. Prior to that, Delman co-founded and was the principal of McAuliffe Charter School in Framingham, Massachusetts. In 2018, he published his first book, Your Kid’s Gonna Be Okay: Building the Executive Function Skills Your Child Needs in the Age of Attention, and toured the country speaking with parents about how to help their children be productive and confident. A popular speaker at conferences, Delman has also been featured in The Times of London, CBS Boston affiliate WBZ TV, and dozens of online educational summits. Delman brings his unique combination of business acumen and an educator’s perspective to his visionary work. His passion is helping people discover their strengths, develop their confidence, and become more effective at whatever challenges they face.Media contact:



