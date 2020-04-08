Swiss made disinfection drones by Boschung Global to combat COVID-19

Swiss made disinfection drone IKON IKON disinfection drone from Boschung Global Smart spraying system and intelligent memory capacity

SARNEN, OW, SWITZERLAND, April 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boschung Global is specialized in aviation and has over 12 years experience in special aviation projects. The company joins the fight to combat the coronavirus with its newest Swiss made disinfection drone IKON, a revolutionary UAV with highest homologation and quality standards.

Drone spraying is the most effective and efficient way to sanitize urban and rural areas around the world which is growing in demand as COVID-19 is having a tremendous impact globally. Mitigation and guidelines are being enforced day by day around the world. Boschung Global’s disinfection drone has the capacity to operate in a 24/7 cycle, the use of 1 drone is equivalent to 20 people working in a dense environment to sanitize entire areas.

The efficiency rate is far-fetched and 50 times more effective than any other manual or mechanical disinfection method. Therefore, drones are already playing major roles and are showing their effectiveness in countries such as China, India, USA, Spain, Malaysia, Australia and the UAE. Drones can neutralize the COVID-19 on surfaces in places like public playgrounds and gym areas, universities, schools, shopping centers, warehouses, aged-care facilities and hospitals.

The IKON from Boschung Global has a Swiss made flight control unit and can disinfect up to 36,000 m2 per hour. The smart spraying system adapts speed to spray flow and has an intelligent memory capacity which allows the user to disinfect the same areas automatically and repeatedly.

If you’re looking for smart disinfection solution, make Boschung Global your first option. The production is running at full speed and the disinfection drones are available for immediate delivery. Due to high global demand, the Swiss company also welcomes enquiries from strong international distribution agents seeking to help fight COVID-19.



