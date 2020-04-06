Aqueren Capital Provides Updated Timing on Release of Year End Results

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqueren Capital Corp. (the “Corporation” or “Aqueren”), a capital pool company, announces that due to logistics and delays caused by the COVID-19 virus, it is relying on the exemption ‎provided in Ontario Instrument 51-502 - Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance ‎Requirements (the “Ontario Instrument”) of the Ontario Securities Commission (and similar exemptions ‎provided by the securities commissions in British Columbia and Alberta) to postpone the filing of the ‎following continuous disclosure documents (collectively the “Documents”):



the Corporation’s Annual Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December ‎‎31, 2019 as required by section 4.2 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure ‎Obligations (“NI 51-102”);‎ and

the Corporation’s Management Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December ‎‎31, 2019 as required by section 5.1(2) of NI 51-102.

According to the Ontario Instrument, during the period from March 23, 2020, to June 1, 2020, a person or ‎company required to make certain filings as described in the Ontario Instrument has an additional 45 ‎days from the deadline otherwise applicable under Ontario securities laws to make the filing. Until the ‎Corporation has filed the required financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis, members of the Corporation’s management and other insiders will observe a trading blackout consistent with the principles of National Policy 11-207 - Failure-to-File ‎Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions. ‎

The Company expects to file the Documents by no later than May 14, 2020.‎

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information regarding: the filing of the Documents, including the timing for the filing of the Documents. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. This forward-looking information reflects Aqueren’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Aqueren and on assumptions Aqueren believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: the ability of Aqueren to complete the Documents in the noted timeframe. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Aqueren to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions; delay or failure to receive board approvals. A description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in Aqueren’s disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Although Aqueren has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Aqueren as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. However, Aqueren expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

For further information please contact:

Aqueren Capital Corp.

John Varghese, President

Telephone: 416.865.1611



