Minnesota Manufacturer, MME group, selected to aid with rapid ventilator manufacturing

Minnesota manufacturer, MME group, has been selected by Ford Motor Co. to aid in production of ventilators to fight COVID-19

ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- MME Group, Inc, a full-service contract manufacturer located in Vadnais Heights, MN, was selected by Ford Motor Co. to help expand ventilator production in the battle against COVID – 19. This project, coupled with various other “essential” products being made during the pandemic, are currently MME’s top priority.The company regularly manufactures medical and consumer goods, but over the last month, demand for masks, ventilators and other equipment has skyrocketed. Granted as an “Critical Sector Employer” by the state of Minnesota, the company has shifted focus to aid in the production of needed PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) and medical devices.Following President Trump’s request to have Ford Motor Co. and General Motors begin production of ventilators, MME was selected by Ford to manufacture an intricate silicone diaphragm component critical to the function of the ventilators being made. Typical lead times to start production of this type of component is 2-3 months – MME is aiming to build tooling for this component and begin production in 10 days or less.Robert Archambault, Owner & CEO of MME, is focused on the task, “Right now, things require rapid response times, not status-quo processes. For decades, MME has built its entire business on providing fast reaction to urgent demand. We are motivated and driven to use those resources to aide in the health needs of our communities.”Additionally, Hans Rudolph, a world-leading designer of respiratory products and an existing customer of MME’s, requested that their “Eagle” series of masks increase in production by 10’s of thousands. The Eagle mask is designed for a single-use and aides in short term respiratory support and/or ventilation and is being modified to serve specific need of those affected by Covid-19.Archambault says, “MME is working daily to reallocate resources to put PPE products first. We are also reaching out to all of our clients and the manufacturing industry as a whole to offer additional services in engineering, tooling, molding and assembly, to aide anyone who is on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight and unable to keep up with the demands. It is our duty as a ‘Critical Sector’ manufacturer in America.”



