Coronavirus - Kenya: National Security Council sanctions cessation of all movement by road, rail or air

To contain & limit the spread of the coronavirus disease to other parts of the Country, the National Security Council has sanctioned cessation of all movement by road, rail or air in & out of Nairobi Metropolitan Area & the counties of Kilifi, Kwale & Mombasa.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.