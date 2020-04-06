There were 502 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,681 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Kenya: National Security Council sanctions cessation of all movement by road, rail or air

To contain & limit the spread of the coronavirus disease to other parts of the Country, the National Security Council has sanctioned cessation of all movement by road, rail or air in & out of Nairobi Metropolitan Area & the counties of Kilifi, Kwale & Mombasa.

