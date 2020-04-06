Rafarma Establishes Advisory Board, Appoints First Member and Will Acquire Additional Patents and Intellectual Property

/EIN News/ -- Ljubljana, Slovenia, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAFARMA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. “OTC:(RAFA)” - In establishing its Advisory Board, Rafarma Pharmaceuticals announces the appointment of its first board member, Vladislav N. Laskavy, PhD., who will begin advising the company and assisting with the development of multiple treatment options as the company rolls out detox spas throughout Thailand and Europe. Dr. Laskavy is a well-known research scientist and has worked on numerous research projects studying Cancer, Autoimmune Deficiency, Viral Diseases, AIDS and many other diseases and treatments. Rafarma will also enter into non-dilutive agreements with Dr. Laskavy to acquire all of his intellectual property and patents, including multiple United States, Australian and other International patents which include patents for cancer treatment and stem cell therapy.



The addition of Dr. Laskavy enables Rafarma to add multiple treatment options to the company’s current Medicinal Marijuana treatment protocols. Rafarma CEO Vladimir Dolgolenko stated: “We feel the addition of Dr. Vladislav Laskavy to our advisory board will assist us in providing truly unique treatment options at our cutting-edge detox spas. We have an aggressive growth plan to implement our detox spas all throughout Thailand and Europe. With the current research from our Thailand partners and the new addition of Dr. Laskavy, we feel we will be able to provide an amazing health experience to our customers and patients”.

One of the new products Rafarma plans to roll out in its spas will be XR. XR belongs to a new class of immunomodulating drugs that contribute to the activation of an antigen-specific immune response, the development of which eliminates the infectious agent. More details and specifications for use of this drug will be released as the company moves forward. Rafarma is also excited to implement its own stem cell activation therapy using Dr. Laskavy’s patented techniques throughout the spas. All of the acquisitions will take place under agreements that will not cause dilution to the current holdings of the existing shareholders of Rafarma.

Dr. Laskavy stated: “I am very excited to be a part of the Rafarma Pharmaceuticals team and I look forward to the progress we can make treating those in need of help”. Rafarma expects the addition of Dr. Laskavy and his expertise to greatly enhance its current medical marijuana treatment offerings as well as other ground-breaking treatments to help people live healthier and stronger lives.

