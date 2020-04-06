Waverly Hematology Oncology Has Joined the American Oncology Network, LLC

/EIN News/ -- Fort Myers, Fla. and Cary N.C., April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is pleased to announce that Waverly Hematology Oncology, a leading community oncology/hematology practice serving the Cary, North Carolina community, has joined AON, effective Apr. 1, 2020. AON is an alliance of physicians and veteran healthcare leaders uniting to ensure the long-term success of community oncology.

Waverly Hematology Oncology provides comprehensive, high quality treatment for patients diagnosed with cancer and blood disorders at its clinic in Wake County. The practice was founded in 2004 by Medical Oncologist/Hematologist Dr. Mark Graham. The team includes three medical oncologists, four physician assistants and one nurse practitioner. Through the affiliation with AON, the practice will expand the services it offers to patients, adding enhanced technology and home delivery of oral oncolytic medications as well as centralized laboratory and pathology services for diagnostic testing.

AON CEO Brad Prechtl, MBA stated, “Drs. Graham, Campbell, and Naidu and the entire Waverly Hematology Oncology team provide exceptional medical treatment. Their dedication to a patient-centric approach to cancer care means that each patient receives the highest levels of treatment, focused on the whole patient. We are pleased to welcome Waverly Hematology Oncology to AON.”

AON Board Member & Chairman Dr. Stephen Orman, added, “Waverly Hematology Oncology is a perfect example of how community-based oncology care benefits patients. The Waverly Hematology Oncology team is focused on personalized medicine, offering advanced technology and clinical trials while providing competent and compassionate care.”

“As a privately-owned clinic, we know that our partnership with AON will assist us in keeping abreast with the rapid changes in the healthcare industry,” said Dr. Mark Graham of Waverly Hematology Oncology. “This new partnership will help us enhance our care by offering additional services including centralized laboratory and pathology, timely home delivery of oral cancer medications and participation in Medicare’s Oncology Care Model.”

With a drive to ensure that everyone has access to exceptional cancer care, AON was founded by well-respected leaders in community oncology with decades of experience helping oncology practices to thrive by providing proven solutions.

###

About American Oncology Network, LLC: (AONcology.com)

American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly growing AON network represents 73 physicians and 41 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 11 states. The executive management team of AON brings more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences will be at the very pinnacle of cancer care today.

About Waverly Hematology Oncology (WaverlyHematologyOncology.com)

Waverly Hematology Oncology (Waverly) offers centralized easy access cancer care for Cary, North Carolina patients and is conveniently located at the intersection of two major highways, Route 1 and Highway 64 (Tryon Road). In private practice since 2004, Waverly represents three medical oncologists, four physician assistants, one nurse practitioner and a team of over 40 employees, 17 of which have over 10 years of employment. A community-based practice, Waverly offers medical oncology, chemotherapy, infusion therapy, laboratory services, an on-site pharmacy and has the oldest cancer genetics clinic in Wake County. At its site at 300 Ashville Avenue, additional sophisticated services are offered including diagnostic radiology, breast imaging, radiation oncology and surgery.

For over 30 years Dr. Graham has been an active clinical investigator through the NCI Community Oncology Research Program (NCORP), a cancer clinical trials network in the U.S., leading in patient accrual and data. Waverly is also the only Triangle site of the Southeast Clinical Oncology Research (SCOR), representing over 20 communities in six states.

Waverly expanded the practice in 2015 and opened the first formal Cancer Survivorship Clinic in the county that now includes over 2,000 breast cancer survivors and those at high risk for breast cancer.

Attachment

Caroline Hewitt American Oncology Network, LLC (239) 789.2341 Caroline.Hewitt@AONcology.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.