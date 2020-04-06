Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital – March 31, 2020
Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Lyon – France
Listing markets:
Euronext Paris from Euronext (Market segment C - ISIN Code: FR0011471135- Symbol: ERYP) &
Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United-States (Symbol : ERYP)
|
Date
|
Total of shares composing the share capital
|
Total of brut (1) voting rights
|
Total of net (2) voting rights
|December 31,2019
|17 940 035
|19 534 014
|19 531 514
|January 31, 2020
|17 940 035
|19 534 260
|19 531 760
|February 29, 2020
|17 940 035
|19 534 260
|19 531 760
|March 31, 2020
|17 940 035
|19 536 736
|19 534 236
(1) Gross voting rights number (or « theoretical » voting rights) is used as a basis for calculating the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.
(2) Without treasury shares.
